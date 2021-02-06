The Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, confirmed this Saturday that three provinces will enable face-to-face classes as of February 17, as will be done in the City of Buenos Aires.

“As of February 17, there are several jurisdictions that will begin to display a careful presence and our commitment must be to intensify presence, with the improvement of epidemiological indicators,” said the official.

In statements to Concept radio, Trotta specified that, in addition to the City, the first jurisdictions to reactivate face-to-face classes will be Jujuy, Santiago del Estero and Santa Fe.

“Jujuy begins with elementary schools on February 17. Santiago del Estero and Santa Fe, with the students with the lowest level of connection in recent years. Santiago del Estero and Santa Fe with all seventh grade and fifth year students, to that may have a closure. There are different initiatives in different jurisdictions, in addition to the City, “he explained.

Following this, Trotta indicated that “most jurisdictions begin on March 1” and reviewed: “Fourteen jurisdictions begin on March 1, Formosa on March 2, Río Negro and Neuquén on March 3, and so on so that all complete 180 days of classes and have the display of careful presence “.

“We made the decision that teachers and non-teachers be priority groups for vaccination, a process that we hope to start in late February and early March with the arrival of the doses. We have also established an order of how we are going to vaccinate 1,450,000 people from there to improve the instances of presence “, he reiterated.

However, he insisted on pointing out that “the vaccine it is not an indispensable condition for safe presence. “” The essential condition is the protocols that are applied throughout the territory, “he recalled.

Trotta announced that next Monday he will meet with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, as long as the test that the minister must take this weekend is negative, since he is isolated because he was close contact with an official who tested positive.