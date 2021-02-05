The babies who are born in 19 Buenos Aires maternity wards, leave the hospital or clinic already with your first ID. And from this month four more sanatoriums will be added to this modality, which avoids having to travel to the Civil Registry to register the birth.

This program, which is called Buenos Aires Love Births, was implemented four years ago by the Civil Registry and the Capacity of the People that depends on the Buenos Aires Ministry of Government, in collaboration with the City Ministry of Health. It started as a pilot test, in the Sardá Maternity, where a mobile office was taken. Since then, the system was adopted as a permanent modality and health centers were added, where the Registry opened offices.

This February, the program began operating in the German Hospital. And in the coming days, it will be extended to the Instituto Medico de Obstetricia, the Sanatorio de la Trinidad de Palermo and the Cemic. In this way, 23 health institutions will be reached.

The other 19 places where the system works are the Sardá Maternity, the Durand, Santojanni, Rivadavia, Argerich, Piñero, Ramos Mejía, Penna, Pirovano, Fernández and Álvarez hospitals, the Italian, the Güemes, Los Arcos, Trinidad Miter and Finocchietto hospitals. , Otamendi and Anchorena and the Argentine Swiss Maternity.

Nowadays 95% of the births that occur in the City they are enrolled directly in the maternity wards.

95% of births in the City are registered in maternity wards. Stock Photo

The system works like this. First the birth registration and then the first DNI of the baby in the offices of the Civil Registry of each institution. The staff were trained to work with newborns and, among other tools, use a kind of scanner to take fingerprints. They also take a photograph of him.

In this way, the process is started and then the document is sent home, as explained in the Operative Management of Documentation and Closeness with the Citizen of the Civil Registry of the City.

Parents with hospitalized children without ID who, for medical reasons, cannot have their fingerprints or a photograph taken, can also access the service. In this case, they are given a “provisional zero ID”, without a photo or fingerprints, but which guarantees their right to identity until the parents can manage the final one.

“For us it is a pride as a primary responsibility to register and monitor births in the City of Buenos Aires because the first DNI is processed automatically from the institution. We are currently present in 95 percent of births”, underlines the Director of the Buenos Aires Civil Registry, Facundo Bargalló.

Parents of babies born in institutions where there are still no Civil Registry offices must go to Uruguay Street to register them, with prior appointment.

In the case of births in institutions where there are no Civil Registry offices, the parents must go to an office to complete the procedure. There are two places to do it: the Uruguayan headquarters 753) and the Segurola 141 Rapid Documentation Center. Before going, you have to make an appointment through the City website.

NS