The World Cup is very intense and it doesn’t give you a break. You have to be prepared for everything and you have no margin for error. The champion manages to achieve glory after seven games and the Argentine team has already managed to enter the final stretch.
There are only eight teams left in the competition and the first big test for the Albiceleste will be on Friday against the Netherlands. The quarterfinals are played and there are two players who are on the limit of the yellow cards.
Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuña must be careful, since if they are reprimanded they will lose a hypothetical semifinal. The rival for this match would come from the winner of Brazil vs. Croatia, which is why many already imagine a South American classic.
It is worth noting that the cards are cleaned from the semifinalsso no player would risk missing the final due to a yellow card (only in case they receive the red card in the next match).
Acuña received a yellow card against Poland, while Montiel received a yellow card in the decisive match against Mexico. They were the only footballers who received cards in this World Cup and it is a trend that is important to continue in this way.
In the event that they receive a suspension, it is a position in which there is a replacement and where other footballers have already played. Nahuel Molina can play the role on the right side, while Nicolás Tagliafico could play on the left without any problems. It will be important to take care of yourself in the match against the Netherlands!
