TO BE ATTENTION 🇦🇷

Marcos Acuña and Gonzalo Montiel are the only Argentine players with a yellow card.

👉 In case of receiving another against the Netherlands, they will not be able to play a hypothetical semifinal

👉 Let’s remember that from the semifinals the accumulated cards are restarted pic.twitter.com/cXjl8Vf2N2

