The number of paid vacation days per year differs around the world. However, there are some countries that lead a ranking for having more time to take a few days off to break with the work routine.

A study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) analyzes the statutory annual leave policy for full-time private sector employees who worked for one year.

Holidays are also added to better calculate the total.

Several nations in Europe, Oceania and Asia lead this list, while some countries in the Americas are below between the days they offer vacations to their employees.

In the case of Colombiathe country has 15 business days of vacation by law, with the difference that the Colombian calendar has several holidays and celebrations throughout the year, which would raise this figure compared to other countries.

Furthermore, in certain cases vacations in Colombia can be accumulated to be able to enjoy more rest time.

The list begins with more than 30 days of annual vacation in total, something that doubles the vacation in Colombia.

The countries that top the list

The list begins with more than 30 days of total annual leave, something that duplicates the vacations in Colombia.



Austria tops the list of the countries with the highest number of paid vacation days. Austrians have 25 annual days and 13 holidays. In total there are 38.

Followed by France and Spain with 36 each. In fourth place is South Korea, which has 31 days in total. Other countries with many annual vacations, including holidays, include Germany with 30, the United Kingdom with 28, and Japan with 26.

In the case of Latin America, Cuba, Peru and Panama are the countries with the most vacation days.

Where is Latin America located globally?

In the case of Latin America, Cuba, Peru and Panama are the countries with the most vacation days: 30, which can be taken in a row, the same as in Brazil, where they add up to 26.

In Uruguay it is 20 days, although every four years of seniority it is increased by one more day.

Many Latin American countries have, on average, 15 days business days on vacation, as is the case in Colombia, Chile, Guatemala and Venezuela.

Ecuador and El Salvador also grant 15 days, which must be taken continuously. The same in Argentina, although in that country it takes 14 days until the employee turns five years in the company; then it goes up to 21 days; with 10 years old, it rises to 28.

Colombia will not have changes with the new labor reform proposed by the government, so the 15 business days to which employees in the country are entitled will be maintained.

The countries that grant fewer vacations

Mexico was on the list as the country that grants the least vacations to its employees on the continent, and one of the last on the list worldwide.

Currently, the minimum vacation that a Mexican can take is six days and, as he completes years of work, they increase.

Only China and New Guinea they grant fewer vacation days to employees: five, each. Although in China holidays are not mandatory.

In the United States there are 10 days off in total, almost four times less than Austria. Those 10 days are holidays, since it is the only OECD country that does not have a legal holiday minimum yearly for employees at the federal level.

Therefore, free time for workers depends on the company. Although some companies choose to provide their employees with 10 to 15 days of paid vacation in addition to the 10 holidays, this is not required.

