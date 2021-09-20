Karen Guzman

Mexico City / 20.09.2021 17:05:51

The houses that are built by their own owners, without supervision of engineers and architects, are more likely to suffer great damage from earthquakes, despite this, more than 60 percent of the housing stock in Mexico is represented by this type of housing, experts indicated.

In a virtual conference, Honorato Carrasco, president of the College of Architects of Mexico City, He assured that, in addition to these constructions, the buildings that were most damaged were those built between 1970 and 1980, prior to the new regulation that came into force after the 1985 earthquake and the 2004 and 2017 reforms.

The architect explained that earthquakes generate updates in building regulations and in this year a last update was carried out that obliges citizens to maintain prevention and review schemes of real estate.

“Today we have avant-garde regulations, at the level of the best in the world and that allow us to ratify that, although it is true that in 2017 there were damages after the earthquake in the city, it should be noted that many of them were gave in self-built buildings and in very old buildings”Said Carrasco.

In addition to what the regulation dictates, he assured that there is an awareness among engineers and architects considering the effects and behavior of structures, based on their regularity and new technologies.

In this sense, Bernardo Gómez, coordinator of the Technical Security Committee of the College of Civil Engineers, said that it is difficult to tell the public that the engineers in conjunction with architects design buildings to resist damage, adjusting and adapting the buildings to the standards.

He added that only 10 percent of the buildings in Mexico City have benefited from the adjustments dictated by the most recent regulation; Nevertheless, there are homes and buildings prior to 1985 that are not covered by the modifications and necessary reinforcements, which, according to the latest update, are the responsibility of citizens, and not the government, to respond to the damage caused by a seismic catastrophe.

“It has to do the evaluation and the rehabilitation and reinforcement project, but the new update to the regulation means that this cost does not fall on the public treasury, because the resources used for reconstruction are no longer used to build schools or hospitals, so the responsibility is transferred so that citizens act in a preventive way, not in a corrective way and it is one of the costs that we must pay to live in Mexico City ”, he explained.

