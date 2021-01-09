The Government of the province of Buenos Aires this Saturday ordered a series of measures to contain the increase in coronavirus infections, which include the suspension of activities between 1 and 6 in the morning.

Those restrictions should apply in 118 municipalities that are in phase 3 and 4. In addition, there will be fines of up to three million pesos for organizers and attendees of clandestine parties.

As announced in a statement, in the municipalities that are in phases 3 and 4 of social distancing “commercial, artistic, sports, cultural, social and recreational activity will be suspended between 1 and 6 “, with the exception of “manufacturing, agricultural and livestock production activities and all those defined as essential.”

The new measures will take effect as of Monday based on the incidence rate of active Covid-19 cases that are registered in the districts.

While on Tuesday the provisions will be updated based on the new epidemiological and health situation in the province, as indicated.

According to the new provisions, the measures will be applied “in the municipalities that are in phases 3 and 4 of social distancing, including those of the Atlantic Coast, where it was decided to” reduce social, recreational and family activities to groups of up to 10 people in closed and open spaces “.

According to the criteria of the Buenos Aires Executive, the municipalities that are in phase 4 are those who register “more than ten new cases of Covid-19 every one hundred thousand inhabitants”.

While in the phase 3 are the localities in which “There was an outbreak or a significant and sudden increase in infections.”

It was also established to restrict “the use of urban passenger transport to people affected by the activities and services defined as essential” and they must “reinforce all controls to reduce the movement of people at night and avoid carrying out unauthorized activities.” detailed from the provincial government.

It was also announced that all controls, both provincial and municipal, will be strengthened to reduce the movement of people at night and prevent illegal activities. “

Regarding the parties and meetings that “violate what is legally permitted within the framework of the measures,” the Buenos Aires government established that fines of up to 3,364,000 pesos may be applied to attendees and organizers as well as to the owners of the properties where the perform those prohibited activities.

In this sense, it was reported that complaints of clandestine parties will be received on the 911 telephone line and at the number (221) 429-3386, established by the Ministry of Security, which will operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 22 to 6.

Of the 135 Buenos Aires districts, the 109 municipalities that are in phase 4 and the 9 that are in phase 3, must limit nighttime activity.

The municipalities that are in phase 3 are Arrecifes, Balcarce, Bolívar, Lincoln, Lobería, Puán, Rauch, Salliqueló and Suipacha.

While in phase 4 are the towns of May 25, July 9, Adolfo Alsina, Alberti, Almirante Brown, Avellaneda, Ayacucho, Azul, Bahía Blanca and Baradero.

Similarly, the new provisions will be applied in: Benito Juárez, Berazategui, Berisso, Bragado, Brandsen, Campana, Cañuelas, Capitán Sarmiento, Carlos Casares, Carmen de Areco, Chacabuco, Chascomús, Chivilcoy, Colón, Coronel de Marina, L. Rosales, Coronel Dorrego, Coronel Suárez Daireaux and Dolores.

Also in the towns of: Ensenada, Escobar, Esteban Echeverría, Exaltación de la Cruz, Ezeiza, Florencio Varela, Florentino Ameghino, General Alvarado, General Alvear, General Arenales, General Madariaga, General La Madrid, General Las Heras, General Pinto, General Pueyrredón, General Rodríguez, General San Martín, General Viamonte and General Villegas.

As in the municipalities of: Hipólito Yrigoyen, Hurlingham, Ituzaingó, José C. Paz, Junín, La Costa, La Matanza, La Plata, Lanús, Laprida, Las Flores, Lobos, Lomas de Zamora, Luján, Magdalena, Maipú, Malvinas Argentinas, Mar Chiquita, Marcos Paz and Mercedes.

Likewise, it is also available for the municipality of Merlo, Monte, Monte Hermoso, Moreno, Morón, Navarro, Necochea, Olavarría, Patagones, Pehuajó, Pellegrini, Pergamino, Pilar, Pinamar, Presidente Perón, Quilmes, Ramallo, Rivadavia, Rojas and Roque Perez.

Saavedra, Saladillo, Salto, San Andrés de Giles, San Antonio de Areco, San Fernando, San Isidro, San Miguel, San Nicolás, San Pedro, San Vicente, Tandil, Tigre, Tornquist, Trenque Lauquen, Tres Arroyos, Tres de Febrero, Tres Lomas, Vicente López, Villa Gesell and Zárate.

While in Phase 5 are the municipalities of Adolfo Gonzales Chaves, Carlos Tejedor, Castelli, Coronel Pringles, General Belgrano, General Guido, General Lavalle, General Paz, Guaminí, Leandro N. Alem, Lezama, Pila, Punta Indio, San Cayetano, Tapalqué, Tordillo and Villarino.

Likewise, it was reported that the province will continue to use the current phase system to enable activities and services in its 135 districts, according to their epidemiological and health situation.

The Buenos Aires government’s decision comes a day after the national government, through a decree, delegated to each governor the power to implement restrictions on movement and nighttime activities in their district.

