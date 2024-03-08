There is no doubt that one of the greatest pleasures is eatand proof of this is the immense amount of dishes offered by different countries around the world, which have managed to, with a few ingredients, delight locals and strangers.

However, just as there are exquisite foods, there are some others that, according to the opinion of millions of people, do not leave such a good taste on the tongue, and that is something that, year after year, exposes Tastle Atlas.

Year after year, with votes from millions of people around the world, Taste Atlas releases the list of the best foods and the worst foods internationally, and on this occasion three of the traditional Mexican dishes appear as some of the worst.

Thus, according to the data that appears on the official Taste Atlas website, the following are the Mexican foods that are at the top of the worst foods in the world:

*Onion liver, which is in position number 41, with a 3.4 rating

*El Menudo, which was placed in 53rd place, with 3.5

*Tripa tacos, which came in 64th place, with 3.7.

Which are? Mexico has 3 foods among the WORST in the WORLD according to Taste Atlas/Photo: screenshot

However, it is worth noting that, for years, the traditional food of the Aztec country has been in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO, for its acronym in English).

However, it is worth mentioning that Mexican gastronomy was not the one that fared the worst in the ranking of the 91 worst foods in the world, since the top 10 was like this:

*Smalahove, from Norway, which received a 2.3 out of 5 rating

*Black pudding Sneem, from Ireland, with 2.3

*Nervios, from Italy, with 2.3

*Czernina, from Poland, with 2.5

*Deviled kidneys, from England, with 2.5

*Kata-kat, from Pakistan, with 2.6

*Beuschel, from Austria, with 2.7

*Blood pudding, from Sweden, with 2.8

*Zungen sausage, from Germany, with 2.8

*Tripas a la moda from Caen, France, with a score of 2.8.