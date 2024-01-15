'The Snow Society' has become one of the most impressive films of January on streaming. Released in theaters last year, it made the jump to Netflix in 2024 and has become a public favorite for its harsh story about a group of young people trapped in the Andes, who fight to survive in one of the most hostile and cold places. of the world.

To make the film, the actors had to bring total realism to the scenes, concentrating on the smallest details. For this reason, one of them underwent an extreme weight loss process to play one of the main characters, who went without food and lived in inhumane conditions for more than 70 days. The result? 17 kilos lost with a diet of a can of tuna and a mandarin orange daily. Who is it about?

Which actor from 'The Snow Society' lost 17 kilos with a diet of a can of tuna and a tangerine a day?

We are referring to one of the protagonists of 'The Snow Society', the Argentine actor Simon Hempewho faced the biggest challenge of his career by playing José Luis 'Coche' Inciarteone of the members and survivors of flight 571 of the Uruguayan force, bound for Chile, which ended up crashing into the mountain range in 1972.

In the film, he was not part of the Uruguayan rugby team, but was an agricultural engineering student. Since the plot unfolded in chronological order, the 25-year-old actor had to lose 17 kilos throughout the process. To achieve the new physical appearance required, he ate only one tangerine and one can of tuna a day. All of this was supervised by a group of nutritionists to ensure that he did not lose muscle mass and could remain in good health during the recordings.

What is the photo of Simon Hempe that shocked many?

The director of the film 'The Snow Society', the Spanish Juan Antonio Bayonarecently revealed through his Twitter account the shocking physical change that Simón Hempe experienced for the making of the film, which is Spain's pre-candidate for the Oscar Awards.

“This photo shows the commitment of the actors of 'The Snow Society' to their characters. “This is the physical appearance of Simón Hempe, the first and last day of filming,” he shared. However, not only the Argentine actor had to go through that rigorous diet, but most of the performers, as in the case of Enzo Vogrocnicwho gave life to the main protagonist, Numa Turcatti.

