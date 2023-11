02:17 “Whether there is a truce or not, we are still without electricity and water,” say displaced Gazans © reuters

In Khan Yunis, adults and children line up hoping to fill their jerry cans with drinking water. These displaced Gazans have almost no access to basic necessities, even with the temporary truce negotiated between Hamas and Israel. According to the United Nations, 1.8 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents are displaced within the territory.