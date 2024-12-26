Whether the swineherd or the king says it

People have dissolved everything towards the easy, and towards the easier side of the easy, but we must stay in the difficult” Rainer Maria Rilke

Following the teachings of Juan de Mairena we must conclude that the truths are the same whether Eumaeus or Philip VI say them and that the royal good night speech contains a few of them. I find the reference to the common good as a point of reference for politics and politicians and the defense of liberal democracy, human rights and institutional strengthening, together with the request for an end to the cacophony that fills the public sphere, especially relevant. to recover a calm political debate focused on the true aspirations of citizens.