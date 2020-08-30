Russia has claimed that it has built a device that will detect the presence of corona virus in the air. This device can not only report corona, but also the presence of bacteria, toxic substances, and many dangerous viruses. The device is designed by KMJ Factory of Russia in collaboration with the Defense Ministry and Gamalaya Institute, which manufactures the corona vaccine.This device is named Detector Bio. The detector bio-machine was on display during the Army Industrial Conference ‘Army 2020’ held near Moscow on Friday. KMJ Factory of Russia also manufactures the world-famous Zenit Cameras.

The device looks like a refrigerator

The detector bio is not a pocket device, rather it looks like a refrigerator. Many small laboratories are seen in it from outside view. Those who pull the air and test it. A series of mini laboratories are also able to detect the presence of corona virus. It tests the surrounding air twice to verify its result.



How does virus check

In the first phase, it can send an alert about the presence of virus, bacteria or any poisonous substance present in the air in only 10 to 15 seconds. However, during this time he cannot detect dangerous viruses like corona. For this, this device performs a detailed air test. Which takes from one and a half to 2 hours. Its developers say that this machine is designed to be deployed in public places like airport, metro or railway station.