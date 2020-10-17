In pregnancy, women have to be very careful during the nine months to avoid any problems in the health and delivery of the baby. They should include only those things in their diet which are rich in nutrients and which are safe to eat in pregnancy.You may have to eat sago if you are fasting during pregnancy, so before taking sago in pregnancy diet, you should know about its nutritional elements and benefits.Sago is also called sago and is rich in energy as well as carbohydrates. Pudding, soup, khichdi and upma etc. can be made from sago. It is also used in many carbonated drinks.

Can you eat sago in pregnancy?

It is very important to include nutritious and safe things for mother and child in pregnancy diet plan and sago is one of them. Sago is both nutritious and safe for both mother and child. Sago is also a healthy option in fasting. It contains many nutrients that help in the development of the child and most importantly, sago is easily digested.



Benefits of eating sago in pregnancy

Pregnant women can get the following benefits from eating sago:

Improving Digestion: Constipation in Pregnancy It is common to occur and sago contains high amounts of dietary fiber. This improves digestion and relieves constipation.

It is common to occur and sago contains high amounts of dietary fiber. This improves digestion and relieves constipation. Prevention of birth disorders: Sago contains high amounts of vitamin B complex and folic acid, which prevents the infant from causing the disorder. Both these elements play an important role in fetal development.

Sago contains high amounts of vitamin B complex and folic acid, which prevents the infant from causing the disorder. Both these elements play an important role in fetal development. Muscle development: 100 grams of sago contains 0.2 grams of protein. This makes muscles stronger during pregnancy.

100 grams of sago contains 0.2 grams of protein. This makes muscles stronger during pregnancy. Improvement in blood flow: It is very important to have better blood flow during pregnancy. It contains abundant potassium which helps in balancing blood pressure.

It is very important to have better blood flow during pregnancy. It contains abundant potassium which helps in balancing blood pressure. Strengthen bones: Sago contains high amount of calcium which makes bones strong. Bones can be strengthened by including sago in the diet.

Sago Nutrients

Eating sago provides many benefits to health. It contains high amount of protein, carbohydrate, vitamin B complex, potassium, calcium, iron and dietary fiber. Including sago in pregnancy diet can prove to be very beneficial.

Being fed with nutrients, doctors recommend women to eat sago even after delivery. At the same time, children should be given sago even after starting a solid diet.

Sago

Sago recipe

Sago porridge can be eaten by making kheer, upma etc. The fast is opened with these things during Navratri fast and now that you have come to know how beneficial it is to eat sago in pregnancy, then you can take sago in your Navratri fast easily.