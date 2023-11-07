This Tuesday, November 7, voters in the states of Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia and Mississippi go to the polls to decide key electoral issues, including abortion. Since the Supreme Court overturned the historic law Roe vs. Wade, nearly half of the country’s 50 states have taken the opportunity to suppress the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy and these elections will be crucial for their future.

Four states in the United States go to the polls this Tuesday. Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia and Mississippi will define different electoral issues, but there is one they have in common: the right to abortion. In some of these states, such as Ohio or Virginia, questions regarding abortion are included directly on the ballots.

In the others, Kentucky or Mississippi, the election of senators and legislators will define the roadmap in this regard. If the representatives of the Republican Party win, it will result in more restrictive rules regarding reproductive rights and, if the representatives of the Democratic Party win, more guarantees will be given to protect the voluntary interruption of pregnancy.

Abortion has been at the center of the debate in the country since June 2022, when the Supreme Court decided to annul the historic Roe vs. Wade law, which guaranteed access to that right. Since then, nearly half of the nation’s 50 states have eliminated access to pregnancy termination.

All despite the fact that polls show that this is not the will of the majority of Americans. A Gallup poll, published last May, points out that only 13% of citizens believe that abortion should be illegal. According to the survey, 51% believe it should be legal under some circumstances and 34% in all cases.

A citizen casts her vote as Ohio residents decide whether or not to enshrine abortion protections in the state Constitution. In Columbus, Ohio, USA, on November 7, 2023. © Reuters/Megan Jelinger

“Surveys tell us that the majority of people are in favor of safe and illegal abortion (…) but politicians insist on wanting to take away that bodily autonomy, that right to abortion, going against their voters,” says Alejandra Soto, spokesperson for the Planned Parenthood Action Fund organization, to the EFE agency.

However, polls do not guarantee the protection of abortion in the states, but elected leaders do. Therefore, this Tuesday’s state elections are crucial for the future of law.

Ohio: yes or no to modify the Constitution

If approved, the modification would establish the right to “make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions” in the following points: abortion, contraception and fertility treatment. It would prohibit, however, carrying out the termination of pregnancy once the fetus can survive outside the womb, unless it would put the “health or life” of the mother at risk.

Historically, Ohioans have been inclined to vote against efforts to change the Constitution by ballot. But that could be changing.

And this issue has become especially sensitive in the state. The disappointment following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year turned many citizens who previously voted Republican to Democrats just to guarantee access to abortion in the 2022 midterm elections.

Citizens fill out their ballot as they decide whether or not to enshrine abortion protections in the state Constitution. In Columbus, Ohio, USA, on November 7, 2023. © Reuters/Megan Jelinger

In August, Republicans called a special election to try to pass their own constitutional amendment to make it easier to end abortion. But Ohio voters rejected it.

Virginia and Kentucky: does access to abortion or rejection of Joe Biden weigh more?

The state of Virginia is in the focus, as it is one of the few where there is no ban on abortion. But if the Republicans win, that could change. If so, Governor Glenn Youngkin has already warned that he plans to ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, but with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of a mother.

A difficult barrier for Democrats to overcome, in a state where President Joe Biden’s unpopularity is increasing.

“Virginia is the only state in the South where there is currently no prohibition and if this changes, it will not only be attacking the rights of the people in Virginia but also those of all the people who travel to this state to have an abortion,” says Soto.

Abortion in Kentucky: between the re-election of a Democrat or the victory of a Republican

Kentuckians will decide whether to give a second term to Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat running in a predominantly Republican state that former President Donald Trump won twice.

Bashear, who is contesting the governorship against conservative Daniel Cameron, has described the state’s restrictive abortion law as “extremist” for not allowing exceptions in cases of rape and incest.

He also vetoed a proposal banning abortions after 15 weeks. For his part, Cameron assures that he supports the state law and that, as governor, he would sign a bill that would modify it to allow exceptions for rape and incest. But he has sometimes had difficulty clarifying which exceptions he would favor.

Lauren Miracle, right, holds her son Dawson, 1, as she helps her daughter Oaklynn, 3, fill out a children’s practice ballot before voting herself at a Washington Township House polling station in Oregonia, Ohio, on Tuesday, November 7. l AP – Carolyn Kaster

The vote on who will occupy the governorship will influence the future of abortion rights in this state.

Democrats have tried to make abortion the primary issue of their campaign, with the warning that a Republican victory will result in a ban. Furthermore, they are aware that these elections will serve as an indicator of the presidential and congressional elections of 2024.

