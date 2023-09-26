Reader question‘Do I need a permit to build a carport?’ asks reader Leo de Vet. ‘The carport will be at the front of my house in the municipality of Roerdalen.’ Every week in this section we submit a reader question about living to an expert.

“Nowadays you can build a lot without a permit,” says Hans André de la Porte of the Eigen Huis Association. “But it’s not the same everywhere. The municipality ultimately decides whether it is permit-free or not. And that can even differ per district. So always check with your municipality what the rules are.”

In the past you always needed a permit. “The government acted out of a kind of distrust. They thought that otherwise we would have a kind of Belgian situation with all kinds of different buildings against each other, but that turned out not to be the case at all. People generally don’t build oddities on their houses.”

Extension at the back of the house

In principle, you can build anything you build at the back of the house without a permit, says André de La Porte. "In most municipalities, an extension up to 3 meters is not permitted without a permit. But if you live in a monument or a protected village or cityscape, things may be different. Then it might only be 2 meters. However, you must always report it to the municipality."

The older neighborhoods in particular can be a protected village or cityscape. “But it can also be recorded in newer neighborhoods. “Then you have to stick to certain colors or materials, for example. You are often allowed to install that extension, as long as you stick to the materials or colors.”

In principle, everything you see from the street requires a permit André de la Porte, Homeowners Association

Dormer

If you build a dormer window at the back of your house, you usually do not need a permit. If you build it at the front, then it’s a different story. “Everything you see from the street basically requires a permit,” says André de la Porte. “So you need a permit for a dormer window or roof extension at the front.”

Carport

"A carport is basically located at the front or side of a house. If you only cover the driveway, this is not a problem in most municipalities. But if the carport is located at a location where there is currently a green area or garden, then it is a different story. This is really something that you should check with the municipality. With a carport you also have to take the property boundary into account. Usually you have to stay 50 centimeters away from that with a structure, but in one municipality it can be less and in another it can be more." Leo de Vet probably needs a permit to build his carport.

Solar panels

Solar panels can usually be installed on a roof without a permit, both at the front and at the back.

No objection possible

Permit-free construction also means that neighbors cannot object. “The government used to be afraid that this would lead to more neighborhood disputes and lawsuits,” says André de la Porte. “Of course this happens sometimes, but in general it is not too bad. It has not led to more lawsuits in recent years. But it is important that you discuss the plans with the neighbors in advance.”

