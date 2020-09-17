Whether or not Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died of poisoning will be known soon. The Forensic Board of the Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will share its final medical opinion on the matter with the CBI next week.

A special team of three-member doctors from Delhi AIIMS, along with the CBI, visited Sushant’s Mumbai home last week to gather some important evidence. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai on 14 June.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta, Head (Professor), Forensic Department at AIIMS told ANI on Thursday that we are studying the matter after the meeting of the Medical Board and later with the CBI. The opinion of this medical board will be submitted to the CBI next week. I hope this will be the final conclusion without any confusion or doubt. At present, we cannot share this report as the matter is pending before the court.

Dr. Gupta, who is also the chairman of the Medical Board constituted in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, said that we have to understand the findings of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and also the CBI’s investigative findings before giving a final medical opinion.

On September 7, ANI had reported that the forensic team of AIIMS had conducted viscera test to check the poison in Sushant’s death. Last week, the CBI had called a special team of three-member doctors from Delhi AIIMS for forensic investigation and further investigation at Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai home. Recently, actress Riya Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drug dealing case.

Let me tell you that earlier the forensic team of AIIMS led by Dr. Sudhir Gupta presented their medical-legal opinion in many high profile cases like Sheena Bora case and Sunanda Pushkar case.