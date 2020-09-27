Corona virus infection is increasing day by day. Scientists from all over the world are busy preparing vaccines to get rid of this epidemic. Corona infection is also spreading rapidly in India. It is a matter of relief for India in the midst of growing infection that the recovery rate has crossed 80%.

Meanwhile, a statement by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is under discussion. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, quoting the second report of the CERO survey, said that India’s population is far away from herd immunity. The Health Minister said that we should not be lethargic about Corona but should follow the rules seriously to avoid it.

ICMR is actively investigating & researching reports of COVID-19 reinfection & although the number of reinfection cases is negligible at this moment, the government is fully seized of the importance of the matter: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan https://t.co/0mC5qmkIAX – ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

At the same time, on the report that some of those who have been cured of corona virus have been re-infected, the Health Minister has said that ICMR is examining the coronas patients for re-infection as to why the infections are happening again. While its cases are still low. Simultaneously, Harshvardhan stated that remadecivir and plasma therapy are not to be encouraged. He said that an advisory has been issued regarding the use of these two. In addition, private hospitals have also been advised to avoid regular use of these tests.

The Union Health Minister said the fear of opening the school in a phased manner was wrong and advised that proper protocol should be followed while going to salons and hair spas. Apart from this, everyone should raise awareness about proper behavior of Kovid and they themselves stop their car and instruct people not wearing masks to wear masks.