Andries Knevel (1952) was employed by the Evangelische Omroep from 1978 to December 1. In those years he was at the origin of numerous radio and TV programs. He was well known as a talk show host The Eleventh Hour and Gaggle & van der Brink. From 1993 – 2006 he was also a member of the board of the EO. As a theologian, he still regularly presides in many ecclesiastical congregations.

Andries Knevel: „I was 16, we lived in Bussum and one evening a man knocks on the door. Whether we want to become a member of DEO, as the EO was then called. My parents weren’t home and I say, no, we don’t want anything to do with that evangelical organization. I would have said it a little more mildly, but that was the bottom line. Evangelical, that was John the Lord” – a well-known evangelist at the time – “and standing with your hands in the air singing in the Deck. Not our world. We were reformed, reformed.”

You did not even have a television, you once said.

“My brother and I were occasionally allowed to watch Swiebertje at a lady in our street. I saw the landing on the moon at Rietje’s parents’ home.” Rietje would later become his wife. “I think it’s nice, no, nice, no, interesting that I once showed someone the door because he wanted to make us members of the EO. Cycling towards us through all kinds of weather and then one of those brats who says: no, we don’t need that.” He smiles. “His name was Mr. Van Wermeskerken.”

The first broadcast was in April 1970, when the secularization was in full swing.

“It had just started with the Reformed, but you saw it happening before with the Catholics. Priests who first walked in a black cassock were suddenly smoking hash in jeans.”

You no longer believed when you were seventeen.

“The faith had never been there, not really. I had gone the way a little boy from a family like ours went then. Twice to church on Sundays and catechism every week. I didn’t feel anything about it.”

Yet you went to study at the Free University, which was still really reformed at the time.

“Also because I wanted to stay at home. I wanted to help my mother take care of my father because he had MS.”

And you had a difficult sister.

“No, no, not difficult. She was having a hard time in life. She was phobic. I’ve told it before, but when she got over her fears and found a man and was finally happy, she turned out to have cancer. She died at the age of thirty-six. I’ve always spent a lot of time with her. She was very sweet.”

It all sounds good.

“I wouldn’t use that word. I was the eldest son, I wanted to take responsibility. You see that your father is getting a little worse. You want to support your mother.”

Did not your disbelief trouble you?

“New. I had taken it off like a coat, like so many people. Without manifesto, without emotion. I did go to church to spare my parents. Despite my father’s illness, it was an extremely enjoyable childhood.”

You went to study economics.

“Economics fascinated me, still. My plan was to add political science after my propaedeutic year. Above me, it turned out afterwards, were people like Elco Brinkman and Wim Deetman, who would later become ministers. Gerrit Zalm was in the same year as me. That was my world.”

And then you had an epiphany, a revelation.

“During lecture, in room 4A-00. I thought, what the hell is wrong with me? During a wonderful economics lecture, the big questions of life came to my soul like a lightning bolt. Who am I? Where am I going? What is the meaning of my existence? I had never dealt with that before. It completely turned my life upside down.”

You experienced it as an intervention from God.

“That’s how I interpreted it pretty quickly, yes. God silences me. The God I don’t believe in stops me. I stopped going to college. I started reflecting. That process took about fourteen days.”

Photo Merlin Doomernik



Not going to college anymore?

“I immediately stopped studying and started reading the letters of the apostle Paul. I had never done that before. Paul wrote thirteen of them, and I read them overnight, over and over. I thought, man, why haven’t you written more? I loved them.”

Also the one in which he writes to the Corinthians that the man is the head of the woman?

“No, especially the one about grace, that undeserved divine favor bestowed upon us out of love. After a fortnight, I decided to study theology and dedicate my life to His service. I had completed hbs-b, so I first did classical languages ​​and then I enrolled at Utrecht University, where the education was more orthodox than at the VU. And I became a member of Voetius, the orthodox student association. I found it delicious. The whole training, wonderful. I enjoyed it.”

What did your parents think?

“My father said: theology, don’t do that. At that time it was still natural that you would then become a pastor. Such a sacred thing, he just couldn’t imagine his son being a pastor. But my mother really encouraged me. Go for it!”

After your doctorate, you wanted to do a PhD.

“My dissertation was to be about the influence of the English Puritans on Reformed Pietism at the beginning of the seventeenth century…”

Real?

“Hey, hey, I’m not done yet. The influence of the Puritans on Reformed Pietism and the Communion avoidance in Zeeland and Holland.”

Did you come up with that yourself?

“Yes. You see in Reformed Protestantism a strong tradition of not daring to go to the Lord’s Supper, because am I good enough. Or no, have I received the grace of God. I thought: where does that come from? I wrote a book about it, it’s there.” He points to the table next to the piano.

Why were you so interested in that?

“Back then I was already a bit of the village crier of the Gospel and I wanted to show people that Communion is not part of the Christian faith, nor is it part of the Reformed and Reformed faith. You have received the grace of God. Well, it never became a dissertation. I already had appointments with two professors, who saw a lot in it, but I was hesitant. I thought that for a theological dissertation you had to have a certain maturity, as a believer and as a theologian. And then I saw Vision, the magazine of the EO, an ad for an editor-reporter at Time signal, the current affairs program of the EO. Half in earnest and half as a game, I said to my brother: if I apply, I’ll get that job. And so it was. I’m at Time signal to work alongside my job as a religion and social studies teacher. After a year, the EO asked me if I wanted to set up a theological ether course for radio. That is how I started working for the EO full-time.”

You never thought of becoming a pastor?

“Yes, but I doubted whether I had an extraordinarily vocation, as it is called. That was asked of me in the church where I would become a minister and I came to the conclusion that I did not have that calling. It cost me a lot of emotion.”

You were waiting for a sign from God?

“Yes. Later on I often asked pastors how it went with them. It soon became apparent to me that I had taken the concept of vocation too seriously.”

Was that ad in the Vision a sign from God?

“It’s difficult. Those 43 years at the EO have been a very nice road. And I’m half a pastor now, because I preach on Sundays. But whether or not that intervention is from God, you make it a kind of er, magic. I am not going to say: there happened to be an advertisement on my parents’ table and I accidentally opened it and my brother…”

Nothing happens by chance, says the catechism.

“Sunday 10. But I’m not going to interpret it that way. And yes, why the epiphany and not this? This is where my thinking stops. I do not know.”

God will be pleased with you.

Grinning: “God pleased with me? Stop it. Those words are so far from me. I can’t imagine thinking that God pleased with me. So I don’t think so either.”

I had taken off my faith like a coat. Without manifesto, without emotion

In 1992 you started with the talk show Het Elfde Uur and you became a well-known Dutchman.

“That’s when the whole circus started. There have been some defining moments in my life and that includes the moment when I said ‘give me a talk show’ to the EO.”

In 2009 you signed a document on television in which you stated that you no longer believed in the creation story. You had become a follower of evolutionary theory.

“As long as it can’t be falsified, yes. That was what kind of religious Netherlands. Opening of the NOS News! My colleagues had pulled a stunt on me with that statement. I should have said “whoops.” It was true that I had started to think differently, but I hadn’t intended to make that public at all. That would only cause unrest among the supporters. Well, that turmoil came.”

When did you lose faith in the creation story?

“Mid nineties. I had been to America and had spoken to professors who convinced me that classical creationism, in which the earth was created in six days, could not be reconciled with scientific facts.”

Does the existence of the Trinity God, the Son and the Holy Spirit?

Surprised: “How can you ask that? The great things you mention now, I have no doubt. New. New.” As if he were the opening of another NOS News can already imagine: “Andries Knevel drops the Trinity. New!”

And the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead? Don’t you doubt that either?

“Not at all. Stop it. Of course not. The number of New Testament scholars worldwide who have thought through and accept precisely this resurrection theologically is only increasing. The more deeply you study the Gospels, the more you come to believe that what is written is true. There are so many good papers for it, just scientific. Test it. Tug it. in the series Andries and the scientists I had one of America’s foremost female professors, Rosalind Picard of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and she had been a staunch atheist until she got a six-foot high and six-foot-wide basketball coach who was a Christian. He said to her: Just go and study our source papers. She did it. She became a Christian. First in her head, then in her heart. An MIT professor, huh? We don’t make up belief because we need it, as Freud said. And not because we have no other choice, as Feuerbach said. It is not a projection, not a dream, not a construction. This God has revealed Himself. He is.”

Where do you preach?

“Everywhere in the country, wherever they ask me. PKN, Evangelical Churches, Reformed Churches Liberated, Pentecostal Churches. If I am given health, I hope to continue for a very long time.”

You didn’t want to leave the EO.

„Since I was sixty-five years old, I have only worked ten hours a week, always on an annual contract, and after four years you must legally leave for six months. Then they said: you’re turning seventy, isn’t that a beautiful moment? It wasn’t necessary for me, no. I would have liked to have continued with my pastoral program on Radio 5.”

Everything comes to an end.

“Also about life, I always think about that, from an early age. My wife and I talk a lot about it, what the funeral liturgy will look like, which scriptures I want and which they, which songs. It sometimes changes. There are so many beautiful songs, so many beautiful Bible texts, I can make ten liturgies.”

What text is it now?

“Philippians 2 verses 5 to 11, in the New Bible Translation. Although the revised King James Version would also be nice. “And every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord. To the glory of God the Father.’ And I think I’ll end with the song What the future may bring. Yes, yes, yes.

And what future will bring?

“Living with God.”