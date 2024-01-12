The criminal case against the still fugitive Jos Leijdekkers (32), better known as 'Bolle Jos', will be heard on June 10, 11 and 12 this year. Possibly without Leijdekkers, if he has not been arrested yet. “But preferably with, of course,” said a spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
14:57
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#39Bolle #Jos39 #caught #Public #Prosecution #Service #court #June #euros #golden #tip
Leave a Reply