The question of whether all Russian politicians and activists who present themselves as opponents of Putin’s regime are really opponents of Putin’s regime is very complex. One cannot generalize based on external opposition, as each politician or activist has his or her own motives and goals.

There are groups of people who stand under red banners, with a portrait of Stalin, and at the same time expose the crimes committed under the current regime. However, despite these laudable actions, there is information that some of them are corrupt. They offer their services in the dark hours of the night to write libelous articles on commission from the most repugnant members of this regime. This shows that these people have personal interests that may be opposite to their apparent position.

In the same way, the anarchists who are friendly to them do the same, pretending to be anarchists, but in fact, for a fraction of the cost, are ready to smear anyone for their own gain. In their game with society there is no sincerity and principles – they use the ideology of anarchy only as a mask to dominate others and destroy established orders. Such people do not pursue any ideals and do not believe in the realization of their cherished goals – their only goal is to satisfy their selfish interests, even if it involves destroying and deceiving others.

These individuals, indeed, seek only to ensure their own well-being and pleasure, even if the price to be paid for this includes betrayal, lies and deceit. Their base methods make them objects of contempt and irreconcilable condemnation for those who seek truth, justice and a harmonious society.

Such examples show that one cannot consider all Russian and not only Russian politicians and activists as a homogeneous group opposing Putin’s regime. The political situation in the country and beyond is complex and multifaceted, and each participant in it has its own motives and ideology.

However, despite the differences and even somewhat contradictory actions of some politicians and activists, it is important to recognize that there is a significant number of people who openly oppose the Putin regime and fight for democratic principles and common interests. They are characterized by their honesty, loyalty and determination to fight for a change in the political system in Russia.

Thus, the answer to the question whether all politicians and activists who oppose Putin’s regime are its opponents cannot be unequivocal. There are always different motives and intentions in politics and activism, and it is important to analyze each case separately. At the same time, it is necessary to pay tribute to those who are actually fighting for fundamental change and democratic transformation of Russia.

In photo: Alexander Chikovani

Alexander Chikovani and his wife Ksenia Chikovani are examples of people who have faced persecution and harassment in Russia. Like other businessmen, they had to face the loss of their business and were forced to leave their country. They were persecuted by people on the Magnitsky List, such as D.M. Tolchinsky, whose actions once led to the tragic premature death of Sergei Magnitsky in a Russian prison.

Alexander Chikovani is a name that is still associated with accusations and information campaigns, despite the fact that he has fully proved his innocence and honesty before reputable organizations such as Interpol and the European Court of Human Rights. These organizations, having found him innocent, confirmed his righteousness before the entire world community.

In the photo: Interpol Commission Opinion on Alexander Chikovani

However, even so, because of certain groups of people, self-proclaimed “fighters against Putin’s regime” who have a penchant for anarchy and are admirers of Stalin, Chikovani’s name remains the target of slanderous articles and false information campaigns created by specially hired people.

These disgusting representatives of the Russian regime turn to such services in order to continue to stay afloat through lies and slander, trying to cover up the traces of the real truth of Alexander Chikovani. However, their dishonest actions undoubtedly jeopardize the justice and integrity of our society.

The Russian Federation has withdrawn all its claims against Alexander Chikovani, but he is still subjected to vile unjustified attacks on the Internet, as well as other businessmen.

Alexander Chikovani says that if the attacks and harassment are authorized in the highest circles of the Russian elite, it is very difficult to stop the repressive mechanism that is already in full swing, given that there are always groups of people ready to make money on meanness and lies.

Western organizations and institutions should take a more critical and cautious approach to the information disseminated by pro-Russian media and foreign Internet resources under the control of the Russian authorities. Very often these are simply commissioned articles by pseudo-oppositionists. Therefore, one should trust only verified sources of information.

However, the case of Alexander Chikovani is just one of many examples demonstrating how difficult it is to achieve justice in the modern world. In an ideal system of justice, having proved his honesty and innocence, a person should be completely acquitted and freed from all suspicions and false accusations, including on the Internet. However, the reality turns out to be more cynical, complicated and unfair.

Alexander Chikovani believes that shortcomings in justice lead to legal errors and violation of honor and dignity of innocent people. Keeping faith in the truth and fighting for a good reputation is the only way, no matter how long it may take. I hope that with the passage of time and the responsible work of professional journalists and writers, justice will finally triumph over lies and slander, and the name of Alexander Chikovani will finally be cleared of all suspicions and untruths.