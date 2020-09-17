Donald Trump’s bully style seems to provoke violence. During the presidential race, in the cities where he went to a rally, the number of attacks increased. The effect lasted as long as the presence of the now president in the city. The next day, the police statistics were back to normal. The results of this original study are reinforced by the fact that in the cities where his rival, Hillary Clinton, was, the figures for threats, fights and fights did not change.

Once they announced their candidacy in the spring of 2015, Republican Trump and Democrat Clinton spent the following months scouring the United States in search of the vote, first for their nomination by their parties and then for the presidential elections of November 2016. A A group of statisticians, criminologists and epidemiologists has crossed the official figures of attacks in each city with the dates of about 150 rallies of both politicians. Attacks included reported threats, fights, or assaults with injuries.

In the cities where Trump held rallies, there was a 12% increase in the number of attacks on the day of the rally compared to the rest of the days. Specifically, with an average of 19.4 attacks per day, the day Trump visited the city to give his speech, there were 2.3 more attacks. The percentage may not seem too significant, but, at the same time, Clinton participated in more rallies than Trump and, in those days, the number of fights did not vary.

The research design is quite robust. The researchers compared the statistics on the day of the rally (day 0) with the same day for the four weeks before and four weeks after. They also controlled the data for the three days before the rallies and the three after, in case there was any phenomenon of prior warming of the environment or political hangover after the visit. Lastly, they also compared the week of the rally with the four weeks before and in the past. So much prevention, forced the authors of the study, published in Epidemiology, to discard more than half of the rallies from its sample.

“The media picked up news about incidents that occurred at some rallies, but it was difficult to assess whether it was really a systematic problem and, if so, how many additional rounds were associated with each rally,” says the University of Pennsylvania epidemiologist (Philadelphia, USA) and lead study author Christopher Morrison.

Indeed, in cities as important as Chicago, Trump had to suspend a rally due to the violence unleashed in the pavilion where he was going to deliver his speech. On another occasion, the secret service had to stop an assistant who pounced on the Republican candidate with not very good intentions. In San Francisco, in April 2106, he had to sneak into the Republican convention in California.

Investigators cannot pinpoint the culprit for this extra violence. Official statistics do not detail who and why assaulted or started the fight. On some occasions, they occurred within the same compound between Trump supporters and detractors. In others, the fight happened far from the venue where the rally was taking place. “Our interest is to prevent violence and, with this data, we cannot determine who may have committed the violent acts, only to testify that they occurred,” says Morrison.

But all of these additional acts of violence do have one thing in common: Donald Trump. During his campaign, the Republican stood out for a a discourse close to racism, macho and even calling his Democratic rival the devil. In August 2016, she suggested to those with a gun that they wield it to stop the Democratic candidate. From the press and from the Democratic side, she was accused of encouraging violence. The Politifact site lists a dozen interventions by the now president that could fit into the apology of violence.

For the professor at the University of Pennsylvania and co-author of the study, Douglas Wiebe, “violent language could have affected the mood and behavior of both those attending the rallies and those who followed them through the media and the social networks”.