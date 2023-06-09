The disbelief of the father of the child who died because he was forgotten in the car

Initial disbelief, dismay and finally desperation and shock: this is what the father felt, who forgot his 14-month-old daughter, Stella, who died of asphyxiation, in the car.

“First I went to walk the dog, then I came home and made it. I take her to school every day. Also on Wednesday, we got into the car, went to school together, and then I went to the office alone. I remember this” the carabiniere 45 told his wife, but also to friends and relatives as well as to the investigators according to what he reveals The Republic.

The man is convinced that he accompanied his daughter to daycare, but unfortunately things did not go like this. Once he arrived in the parking lot, a few meters from the school, he locked the car with his daughter inside him and went to work at the General Directorate of Military Personnel of the Ministry of Defence.

The 45-year-old is so convinced that he has left the child at school that in the middle of the morning he hears his wife and agrees with her who should go and pick up the child.

When the mother arrives at the nursery school, she discovers that her daughter has never actually entered school. “Where’s Stella? She here she never got ”the woman asks her husband, who replies:“ How where is she? Who took it?”.

A few seconds and the woman understands what has happened when she sees the man’s car parked a few meters from the kindergarten.

“Let me stay with my husband. I lost Stellina, I can’t lose him too” the woman asked the carabinieri.

“We’re talking about a close-knit family. They are together in tragedy as they have been until today. They are facing inestimable pain,” said the couple’s lawyers, Daniela Ciardo and Giovanna Mazza.

“We only know that everyday life has been interrupted, we still don’t know by what, how and why. He is a man described by everyone as precise and punctual, attentive at work, with no psychological or other problems behind him. He was a perfect match and even now they are united to face this drama ”added the lawyers.