Where’s Scarlett? The young woman from North Rhine-Westphalia has been missing in the Black Forest for six months. Does a risky search lead to a solution to the case?

Bad Lippspringe / Todtmoos – Scarlett S. from Bad Lippspringe (North Rhine-Westphalia) has been missing since September 10, 2020. According to the police, the then 26-year-old undertook unaccompanied hikes in the southern Black Forest. The fact that she does not contact her does not suit her – according to the police, she is very reliable and, contrary to her habit, did not contact her relatives from the time she disappeared.

Black Forest: Scarlett from North Rhine-Westphalia has been missing since September 2020

In addition to pictures taken a day or four days before she disappeared, the police had published two pictures from a surveillance camera months ago. They show Scarlett in a supermarket in Todtmoos. And they were created on September 10, 2020, on which their trace was lost.

According to the police, the missing person is 1.60 meters tall and slim, has long, dark-blonde hair with blonde hair on the tips. She was carrying a red Osprey trekking backpack and probably a gray tent.

Black Forest: Private helpers with risky search

The search over all these months by the police and mountain rescue service has so far brought no result. Will a risky search campaign lead to a breakthrough? If so, it would mean Scarlett had an accident while hiking.

Comb through loudly on site Südkurier now people who are very worried, in a private action the Wehratal. The Facebook group “Missing – Please find Scarlett” is involved – one of the organizers is Patricia Lindinger. “We’re trying to assess potential danger spots (Can you crash here? Could Scarlett have passed here at all?),” She explained Südkurier. Binoculars and drones are used as aids. The helpers keep an eye out for Scarlett’s equipment, among other things.

The photo on the left shows Scarlett’s backpack, the middle Scarlett on September 6, 2020, the right one on September 10, 2020, the day she disappeared. © Police

“Of course we recommend everyone to be extremely careful, to wear sturdy shoes, not to take any risks and not to go out alone,” says Lindinger. The mountain rescue service warns, however. Fabian Eckert, press spokesman for the Black Forest mountain rescue service, Todtmoos local group, said that Südkurierthat the Wehratal is considered “very dangerous. When searching, and in general, the official channels should not be left. The risk is particularly high for inexperienced people. “

Black Forest: Who can give information about the disappearance of Scarlett from NRW?

At the same time, the helpers are also looking for hikers who were out and about in the region during the day – even if they did not meet Scarlett, as did hna.de, Heidelberg24* and calf* to report.

The police in Paderborn are loud Südkurier currently only a few references to the missing person. However, there are no starting points for targeted measures. Anyone who can provide information can contact the Freiburg Police Headquarters on 0761-8822880, the one in Bad Säckingen on 07761-934500 or any other police station.

