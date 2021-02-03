Kim Jong-u’s wife has not been seen in public for over a year. From execution to coronavirus – the rumors are getting wilder.

The ruler of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, has been officially married to Ri Sol-ju since 2012.

However, the country’s first lady has not been seen in public for over a year.

There are now wild rumors and speculations about her whereabouts – none of this can be confirmed.

Pyongyang – North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong-un appeared relatively rarely in public last year. After a meeting with the Politburo of the North Korean Workers’ Party on April 11, 2020, he suddenly went completely underground for a while, causing speculation about his health. He even missed the most important date for the country’s political elite, the celebrations in honor of his late grandfather. Kim Jong-un did not reappear until May 2nd. His whereabouts? Not clear. According to information from NK News In an interview with Hong Min, director of the North Korean research department at the “Korea Insitute for National Unification”, the dictator even recorded the lowest on-site appearances in 2020.

Concern for Kim Jong-us wife: where is Ri Sol-ju?

Observer: Something else was noticed inside. Because the wife of the ruler, Ri Sol-ju, has not been seen by his side for a noticeable long time. In fact, you haven’t seen your wife and mother of your children in public for a year. There has been no trace of her since January 25, 2020. On her last public appearance, Ri Sol-ju and her husband attended a New Year’s performance in a theater in Pyongyang. There are now wild rumors about her whereabouts.

Ri Sol-ju Rumors: Was She Killed?

Rumors of a possible execution have been raised in the past due to the first lady’s long absence. Kim Jong-un is reported to have had his uncle Jang Song-thaek executed as early as 2013. Apparently, he does not stop at executions within his own family. The speculation about it still does not stop.

Ri Sol-ju rumors: what role does the coronavirus play in her disappearance?

Further speculation revolves around Ri Sol-ju’s major concern about infection with the corona virus. The Daily Express reported that she might avoid public appearances out of this fear. This is also what Hong Min suspects NK News: “Your disappearance could be due to Covid-19. As a mother with young children, participating in public activities poses a risk of infection. ”

But “the change in foreign policy could also have influenced the disappearance of Ri. When there were several summits with other countries, Ri’s appearances increased – in a role that is generally expected of a first lady. But now diplomacy has stalled ”, analyzes Hong Min. Three years ago the dictator wife even got her own official title. Before that, the women of those in power were not considered significant enough.

In the video: Three years ago Kim’s wife got her own title

North Korea: More rumors about Ri Sol-ju are making the rounds

According to the news agency Daily NK if there were more rumors about the whereabouts of the country leader’s lady. In October they said it was possible that Ri Sol-ju was looking after Kim Jong-un’s sick aunt. According to the reports, it could also be that she is simply looking after her little daughter Ju-ae.

Since little information from North Korea is leaked, it cannot be determined whether one of the rumors is true at all or whether there is a completely different reason for Ri Sol-ju’s absence. One thing is certain: The concern for the first lady continues to grow and she is missed by her people at public appearances at the side of the ruler. (jh)