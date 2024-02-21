Frosinone, worker on trial for mistreatment of his wife. The dramatic episodes of violence

A 52 year old man from the province of Frosinone goes to trial on heavy charges of mistreatment in family. It was her who found the courage to report the abuses wife who suffered violence of all kinds every day. The last and perhaps the heaviest – we read in Il Messaggero – provoked the reaction. “You can't even be a servant“. Then the throwing the pot full of boiling water and pasta against his wife. All for not having dinner ready on the table. All in front of the children. The events occurred last November. In the evening, as soon as he returned home, the man burst out like a fury: “You're not capable of doing anything, where's dinner?”. Hence the argument: for years the woman had done nothing but take care of the home and children.

At the height of the dispute – continues Il Messaggero – the worker would have started to punch and slap her. Then, taking the pot full of water to heat to cook the pasta, I throw it at his wife. At home, as mentioned, in addition to the couple There were also teenage childrenstill minors, who they tried to defend their mother. As soon as possible the woman managed to escape, followed by her children, and she presented herself at the emergency room. After being visited and treated filed a complaint. The 52-year-old already had it before attacking her with boiling water threatened with a rifle.