All the lights shine again in the Christmas street in The Hague: 'When I go to the Action, I don't leave a light behind'

It is mid-October, but almost every house on Dr. C. Hofstede de Grootstraat is already equipped with an abundance of lights. Joey Vink personally ensures that every facade is bathed in light, despite the energy crisis. “Especially in a dark time you have to make your own points of light.”