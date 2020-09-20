I noticed: my friend, who spends several hours a day with headphones, listening to music and audiobooks, began to speak much louder. I make her comments and understand that it is not her fault that she “turns on the volume”. Obviously she needs a hearing test.

The World Health Organization estimates that more than 300 million people worldwide suffer from deafness and other hearing impairments. The forecast is disappointing: by 2050 there will be about 900 million such people. At the same time, according to experts, in 60 percent of cases, thanks to early diagnosis, hearing loss could have been avoided. In Ukraine, the problem of complete or partial deafness is also widespread. This is especially true for small settlements, medium-sized cities, where there are not enough otolaryngologists.

Many people with hearing problems are not ready to admit it, which means they are not ready to go to a doctor’s consultation. But over time, the problem does not disappear; on the contrary, it can worsen. The stress on the hearing organs of young people is especially strong: music in headphones, loud music during concerts, in nightclubs. Hearing is sometimes irreversible. Therefore, the public organization “Vidchuy” created the project “Cabinet on Wheels”. The car equipped with special equipment will visit more than 30 cities of Ukraine within three months. On the organization’s website (http://vidchui.org/proekty/hearing) you can find a list of cities, date and address where the car will be located. The organizers chose venues in the most popular places in the city, mainly near large educational institutions – universities. The project starts on September 21 in Odessa.

– Audiometry – hearing test – takes only a few minutes, – is talking audiometer Vladislav Vashchenko… – A person receives a printout of the study and, if it turns out that there is a problem, we give recommendations. But an audiometer is not a doctor. He does not make a diagnosis, but he can determine exactly how serious the problem is and whether it is urgent to go to a clinic or hospital with it.

