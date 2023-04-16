According to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, the majority of the most populated cities on our planet have an opposite point, somewhere in the ocean.

In Britain some might assume it comes from Australia, while for Americans the most common answer would probably be China.

It is not physically possible to know the result with certainty, and it would require a journey of approximately 12,870 kilometers through the Earth’s crust and its inner and outer core.

Of course, given that the Earth’s surface contains about 71 percent water, it is not surprising that the chances of reaching land are relatively low.

However, there are plenty of cities on both sides of the Earth that match each other: