Many wonder what will be the next step to god of war. Although it seems that the Norse saga has come to an end with a spectacular conclusion for Kratos and Atreus, fans want to know what culture the God of War will visit in the future. Although at the moment we do not have official information, a fan has found a series of clues that could reveal the future of the series.

Through his YouTube channel, the user known as JorRaptor shares an interesting observation about post-game content on God of War: Ragnarok. After finishing the main quest, it is possible to meet the real Tyr throughout the nine kingdoms. The interesting thing is that we see this character performing yoga, seiza, a traditional Japanese posture linked to martial arts, and even doing Tai Chi-style movements, so many theorize about the arrival of Kratos to Asian lands.

Although this could be seen as one more detail, JorRaptor shared an interview with Eric Williams, director of Ragnarok, where he points out that there is a character in this installment that could be signaling the future setting of the sagaand this one has some very specific animations that have been created for the occasion.

Although everything could indicate that Kratos is heading to Asian lands, it should not be forgotten that there have also been clues that point to a visit to Egypt. Considering that God of War: Ragnarok It’s only been on the market for a month. we will have to wait quite a while before we have a clear answer. On related topics, this is how he debuted God of War: Ragnarok in United States. Similarly, this installment suffers from review bombing.

Editor’s Note:

You don’t have to think so much about the future. While I would love to see another Kratos adventure, I would also like it if this was the end of the character. ragnarok It was a great conclusion to the Ghost of Sparta, and it sets the stage for Atreus to be the protagonist of his own adventure.

Via: JorRaptor