Tigres became the first finalist of the 2023 Clausura Tournament, beating Rayados de Monterrey in the semifinal with a 2-1 aggregate.
Now, the northern team awaits a rival, which will come out of the National Classic between América and Chivas, in a game that finds itself with a score of 1-0 in favor of the capital.
In the Clásico Regio, in the first leg they tied 1-1 with a goal from Sebastián Córdova, while Maximiliano Meza scored for Monterrey after a blunder by Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán.
Already for the second leg, when it seemed that there would be no goals and that the finalist would be Rayados, the Colombian Luis Quiñones put in a precise pass for Sebastián Córdova to score with a header and sentence the game on the BBVA pitch.
Everything will depend on who is the team that goes to the grand final. América and Chivas are playing the other ticket to face Tigres, and for having been better positioned, the defining game could be in the Aztec or in the acron.
If América advances, the game will be at the colossal Estadio Azteca, however, if the rojiblancos surprise and defeat the blue and creams, the match will be played at the Akron.
In either of the two scenarios, the first leg would be in the university stadiumwhere Tigres will seek to weigh their quality as a local, and where they have not lost in the contest since April 8, when on matchday 14 they lost 2-1 against Mazatlán.
