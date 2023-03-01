On February 27, 2023, Ibai Plainsour streamer favorite Basque, gave his long-awaited press conference, in it he announced the date and place where the Evening of Year 3 will be held. He also revealed the six fights and the participants.

The Evening of year 3 will be held at the Civitas Metropolitano auditorium in Madrid, on July 1, 2023. However, tickets for the event will be available starting in April. The gala space can host up to 60,000 people. It was announced that they will have two types of tickets.

The Year 3 Soiree is an event that pits gaming content creators against each other in a fan boxing tournament. That’s right, because gamers don’t have a boxing career, they prepare a few months in advance to give a great show.

Who will fight in the Evening of year 3?

Six bouts have been announced and fans already have their respective favorites. Next, the fights:

Ampeter vs Papi Gavi

RiverS vs. LaRivers

Luzu vs. Fernanfloo

Shelao vs. Viruzz

Amouranth vs. Mayichi

Coscu vs German Garmendia

Ibai Llanos is always committed to two things: promoting the community of content creators and Hispanicism, so it is not really surprising that Amouranth participates, since despite the fact that she has English as her mother tongue, she is a well-known streamer.

How much will the tickets for the Year 3 Soiree cost?

Two prices were revealed, the regular ones of 30 euros and the special ones that will cost 100 euros, these will be better positioned places to enjoy the show from a wider angle.

We must remember that the Year 2 Soiree had a red carpet with music events. However, nothing is revealed about this year’s show yet.

