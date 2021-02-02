A new metro line is being built in the south-west of the capital, which was previously called “Kommunarskaya”. Now this name is ranked as a “project” name, and more and more often the Moscow authorities use the name “Troitskaya Line”.

This metro line will include 16 stations in total and will stretch for 38 kilometers. The section from Street Novatorov to Kommunarka (almost half of the Troitskaya line) is planned to be completed by 2023-2024.

Where will the Troitskaya line of the Moscow metro run?

The Troitskaya line will expand the Moscow metro deeper into the territory of New Moscow. On this line, residents of Moscow and the Moscow region will be able to get by metro from the center of the capital to the villages of Mamyri, Mosrentgen, Sosenki, Rakitka, Desna, Desenovskoye, Vatutinki and to the city of Troitsk (final).

The northernmost, terminal station of the Troitskaya line will be Sevastopolsky Prospekt. It will be possible to transfer to it from the “Crimean” of the Moscow Central Ring (MCC). There will also be a transfer from the line to the Akademicheskaya Kaluzhsko-Rizhskaya line and to the Novatorov Street station under construction on the Big Central Ring (BCL). The Kommunarka station of the Sokolnicheskaya line will become a transfer point to the Troitskaya station of the same name.

From the station “Sevastopolsky Prospekt”, located not far from the avenue of the same name, the Troitskaya line will stretch along Dmitry Ulyanov Street (there will be a Akademicheskaya station), then will pass along Leninsky Prospekt and not far from Novatorov Street (Stroiteley Street and Novatorov Street ). After that, the line will pass Academician Oparin Street (Peoples’ Friendship University) and General Tyulenev at the intersection with Teply Stan (General Tyulenev Street) and will go along the Moscow Ring Road to the Mosrentgen settlement (Slavyanskiy Mir, Mamyri stations). The next line, passing almost parallel to the Kaluzhskoe highway, will reach Kommunarka (stations Bachurinskaya, Kommunarka) and go down to the south-west along the territory of New Moscow to Troitsk (Sosenki, Voskresenskoe, Desna, Desenovskoe , “Vatutinki”, “Troitsk”).

The new line will have to unload the nearby Sokolnicheskaya and Kaluzhsko-Rizhskaya branches, as well as create an alternative interchange hub on the metro for residents of New Moscow. As explained on the website of the Complex of Urban Development Policy and Construction of the City of Moscow, without the Troitskaya Line, the metropolitan metro will not be able to cope with the increasing load on the southwestern section. Residents of the Akademicheskiy, Gagarinskiy and Lomonosovskiy districts will at some point begin to experience difficulties moving by metro, the cars at the Universitet and Akademicheskaya stations will be overcrowded.