The Ministry of Health has decided to “modulate” the mandatory nature of the use of masks on the beach, even when the safety distance of 1.5 meters can be maintained. A week ago, the new normal law that included this controversial rule that displeased many people.

Therefore, Health will propose the use of the mask as long as you are walking or in situations where there is no safety distance, while is excluded during bathing, the sports practice or in the rest periods in a fixed place both in the sea and in swimming pools and other aquatic spaces. It will in it Interterritorial Council of the National Health System which will be held this Wednesday at 20:00, after the urgent meeting to be held by the EU Health Ministers to assess the European Medicines Agency (EMA) report on AstraZeneca.

Specifically, the draft prepared by Health, to which Efe and Ser string, intends to modify article 6.2, which states that The use of a mask will not be required in the case of individual sport exercise and allows the use of the mask to be exempted when, due to the very nature of the activities, it is incompatible, in accordance with the indications of the health authorities.

Situations in which the mask will be mandatory

The department headed by Carolina Darias proposes the must usage mask in the following situations:

– Walks through the entrances to beaches, lakes and other natural environments.

– Walks along the shore from the sea and other aquatic environments.

– Use of changing rooms of public or community swimming pools, except in the showers.

– Stay outside or inside of hospitality establishments outside of the periods needed to eat or drink.

Situations in which the mask will not be mandatory

Instead, he proposes that the following activities are incompatible with the use of the mask, so it will not be necessary to carry it:

– Bath in the sea, lakes or reservoirs, rivers or other natural aquatic spaces or in outdoor or covered swimming pools.

– Practice sports in the aquatic environment, be it natural or artificial.

– The rest periods before or after bathing and to play sports. In the case of Beaches or in similar environments, it can only be extended while it is at a certain point and respecting the minimum distance of 1.5 meters with other people who are not cohabiting or assimilated. It is understood, therefore, that to sunbathe it will not be necessary to take itas long as you can keep your distance. In the swimming pools, on the other hand, the rest without a mask will be the strictly necessary between activity intervals.

– The first aid or rescue activities when they require access the aquatic environment.

– The periods strictly necessary for eating or drinking, in places where it is authorized.