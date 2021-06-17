The tournament will be held at twelve different venues in twelve different countries, in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the tournament. At first there were going to be thirteen cities, but Brussels was ruled out for fear that the stadium that would house the headquarters would not arrive on time. All the chosen stadiums will host at least three group stage matches and one knockout round each, let’s see how they have been distributed.

London. Wembley Stadium.

Seville. La Cartuja Stadium.

Amsterdam. Johann Cruyff Arena.

St. Petersburg. Krestovski Stadium.

Glasgow. Hampden Park.

Bucharest. National Arena Stadium.

Budapest. Puskás Arena.

Copenhagen. Telia Parken Stadium.

Rome. Olympic Stadium in Rome.

Munich. Allianz Arena.

Baku. National Stadium.