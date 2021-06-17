One of the great successes of the organization of this year’s European Championship is the fact that it has chosen several venues to play the matches. It is true that due to the pandemic the potentiality of the idea cannot be fully exploited, but we are seeing how at least some fans enter the stadium and there is some atmosphere. But the idea is also positive for the future, the fact of having many venues helps to further connect the different European cities where meetings are held and enhances the mobility of tourists who are fans of the venues, thus helping the economy. from different cities
The tournament will be held at twelve different venues in twelve different countries, in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the tournament. At first there were going to be thirteen cities, but Brussels was ruled out for fear that the stadium that would house the headquarters would not arrive on time. All the chosen stadiums will host at least three group stage matches and one knockout round each, let’s see how they have been distributed.
For the round of 16, each match will be played in a different city:
London. Wembley Stadium.
Seville. La Cartuja Stadium.
Amsterdam. Johann Cruyff Arena.
St. Petersburg. Krestovski Stadium.
Glasgow. Hampden Park.
Bucharest. National Arena Stadium.
Budapest. Puskás Arena.
Copenhagen. Telia Parken Stadium.
In the Quarterfinals the chosen cities are:
Rome. Olympic Stadium in Rome.
Munich. Allianz Arena.
St. Petersburg. Kretovski Stadium.
Baku. National Stadium.
The two semi-final matches will be played at the legendary Wembley Stadium in London.
The venue chosen for the final is also Wembley, in London. There was no better option, since the stadium is called “La Casa del Fútbol”. In this way the final of the 1996 Eurocup is also reissued, which also took place at Wembley.
