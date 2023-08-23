Where will the Colombian Alfredo Morelos go?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Alfredo Morelos celebrates his goal against Red Star.
Alfredo Morelos celebrates his goal against Red Star.
The forward has good offers.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Alfredo Morelos continues as a free agent after his release from rangers at the end of June, but the attacker has evaluated several options, but none has convinced him entirely.
Well, as he remains free, offers continue to arrive from all sides and now the most interesting proposals that have come come from soccer Russia.
(Luis Rubiales, more fuel for the fire: they reveal another image of a great scandal) (Luis Rubiales: harassment complaint comes to light: ‘What color are you wearing your underwear?’)
The teams
He Zenit Saint Petersburg and Spartak Moscow They have made a move for the one born in Cereté who have been strongly interested in hiring the Colombian.
This was confirmed by his agent, Martin Camagno who spoke with the Russian media Sport24 about a possible arrival of Morelos in Russian football.
“The transfer of Morelos to Russia is still possible. Not only Zenit and Spartak are showing interest in him, but also other clubs in the Russian Premier League, ”he said.
Morelos, if he joins Russian soccer, will be one of the outstanding Colombians in that league, as is the case with Jorge Carrascal, Jhon Córdoba, Wilmar Barrios and Mateo Cassierra.
(Jorelyn Carabalí receives excellent news in the midst of the tragedy)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombian #Alfredo #Morelos
Leave a Reply