Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Where will the Colombian Alfredo Morelos go?

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 23, 2023
in Sports
Where will the Colombian Alfredo Morelos go?

Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos celebrates his goal against Red Star.

The forward has good offers.

Alfredo Morelos continues as a free agent after his release from rangers at the end of June, but the attacker has evaluated several options, but none has convinced him entirely.

Well, as he remains free, offers continue to arrive from all sides and now the most interesting proposals that have come come from soccer Russia.
The teams

He Zenit Saint Petersburg and Spartak Moscow They have made a move for the one born in Cereté who have been strongly interested in hiring the Colombian.

This was confirmed by his agent, Martin Camagno who spoke with the Russian media Sport24 about a possible arrival of Morelos in Russian football.

“The transfer of Morelos to Russia is still possible. Not only Zenit and Spartak are showing interest in him, but also other clubs in the Russian Premier League, ”he said.

Morelos, if he joins Russian soccer, will be one of the outstanding Colombians in that league, as is the case with Jorge Carrascal, Jhon Córdoba, Wilmar Barrios and Mateo Cassierra.
