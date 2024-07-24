The America’s Cup The United States Championship has just ended, with Argentina as champion, and people are already starting to think about the 2028 edition.

The recent edition was plagued by criticism of the organization, starting with the scandal in the final when fans from Colombia and Argentina forced their way into the Miami stadium without a ticket.

But there were also questions about the weather, the pitches, the organization… Tarnishing a tournament that did take place, of course, in majestic stadiums.

The next edition of the Copa América will be held in 2028, two years after the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

And press rumors about the venue are already beginning to emerge. Although there were rumors that the United States had an agreement with the governing body of South American soccer to host the tournament again, Everything indicates that the Cup is returning to South America.

According to journalist Germán Carrara, who reports on FIFA, UEFA and Conmebol competitions, the next Copa América could be held in Argentina and there is even talk of a joint venue with Uruguay.

Conmebol He would have made the decision to hold the tournament in that country after the great organization that Argentina had in the U-20 Men’s World Cup held in 2023.

Likewise, there is talk that the venues for the Cup could be Buenos Aires, La Plata, Córdoba, Mendoza, San Juan and Santiago del Estero and if Uruguay joins as a host country it would contribute two venues yet to be defined.

