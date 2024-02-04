2026 will be a historic year for football lovers. For the first time, three countries will share headquarters in the organization of one of the most important competitions in the entire sports industry, such as soccer.
The United States, which is increasingly interested in this sport, Canada, whose commitment to the game can be seen in the generation of brilliant soccer players, and Mexico, which was the first in the area to be infected by soccer fever, will be the headquarters of the next edition of the World Cup organized by FIFA.
The matches that will take place on Mexican soil will correspond to the group stage, round of 32 and round of 16, respectively. It should be noted that Guadalajara will only host first round matches, the Azteca stadium and BBVA will share the round of 32 and the round of 16 will take place at the Santa Úrsula colossus.
As in 1970, 1986 and 2010 (the latter without being hosts), the The Mexican Futbol selection will have the honor of opening the World Cup on the Azteca stadium field, making this building a historic place, not only for seeing world champions such as Pelé or Diego Armando Maradona, but for becoming the first stadium in host three World Cup openings.
The 2026 World Cup final will be played in MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, New York. The date will be July 19, 2026, so that they can write it down on their calendar, manage expenses and in one of those they will fulfill the dream of the child that they once were and allow themselves to live live the passion of the most important competition in when it comes to football.
And while in 1994 the United States hosted a World Cup, the one in 2026 aims to mark a before and after in the way of experiencing soccer in a country accustomed to being number one in practically all the sports that lead to the professional.
They have invested so much in footballers and structure, that in one of those, why not? From 2026 onwards, another country will set the standard in football matters.
