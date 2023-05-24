The seasons in European football are very close to ending with very few dates on the calendar and this means that the transfer market is about to start with all that this implies: million-dollar transfers, rumors, free agents and players looking for a new destination in his career. In the latter we can include Leandro Paredes since Juventus has confirmed that it will not make use of the purchase option that is in the agreement within the transfer that allowed the Argentine to leave PSG at the beginning of the season.
The Argentine midfielder arrived in the city of Turin with the aim of establishing himself in an important European football team, adding quality minutes (to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the best way) and becoming a key piece of the Vecchia Signora. But none of this ended up happening and even everything ended up being worse since it is rumored that the former Boca player and the coach Massimiliano Allegri do not have the best relationship. Due to these circumstances, the Italian club decided not to exercise the purchase option and the world champion will have to return to PSG once the loan ends.
His statistics with Juventus are:
|
MATCHES
|
MINUTES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
YELLOW CARDS
|
33
|
1508
|
1
|
1
|
8
In the Parisian team he will not be taken into account for what they want to make cash with his transfer since Paredes has a very resume in regards to European football for his steps in Rome, Empoli and Zenit. Now, according to Martín Arévalo, an Argentine journalist for TyC Sports, the Argentine player’s agent contacted three teams for next season and these are: Atlético Madrid, Chelsea and an unknown one (this is how the journalist himself told it).
Within the two aforementioned clubs there are relationships that could put him in a position to make the team. In the Colchonero team, he would share a dressing room with Rodrigo de Paul (one of his best friends in the Argentine National Team), Nahuel Molina, Ángel Correa and would be directed by Diego Simeone. While in the Blues he would meet again with Enzo Fernández and Mauricio Pochettino would be the main coach. On both occasions it would be Paredes’ first experience in both leagues, both in the Premier League and in LaLiga.
There is still nothing concrete but the future of Leandro Paredes seems to be very far from Turin but also from Paris.
