The ‘King of Bolero’, Iván Cruz, died after a series of complications in the liver and kidney, as detailed by his wife, who announced his sensitive death. At the request of the family, the artist would have an open viewing. He culture Ministry He also spoke out and mourned his death and sent his condolences to family, followers and friends.

Ministry of Culture pays tribute to Iván Cruz. Photo: capture of the Ministry of Culture

Where will Iván Cruz be buried?

The remains of Ivan Cruz are veiled inCallao Naval Base Hospitalwhere he was hospitalized since last Friday, since this Monday, November 6 at noon. Later, his body will be transferred to the culture Ministryat the request of his family, a point at which his loyal followers will be able to say their last goodbye.

When will Iván Cruz be buried?

Iván Cruz dies this November 6. Photo: The Republic

The remembered artist will be buried on Thursday, November 9 with the purpose that relatives of the ‘King of bolero‘ may come from abroad, as revealed by his son Tony Cruz.

What did Ivan Cruz die from?

Yolanda Flores, wife of the performer, communicated the sensitive news of the departure of the ‘King of Bolero’ to RPP. Along these lines, Flores revealed that her partner had several illnesses that affected her health, added to the fact that she had also contracted the disease.COVID-19during the pandemic, which affected him even more. “He had complications with his liver and kidney. “It is a great pain for us,” said the widow.

What is Iván Cruz’s real name?

The late bolero icon was calledVíctor Francisco de la Cruz Dávila.

