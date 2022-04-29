Rockstar Games she has remained silent about everything related Grand Theft Auto 6, including the game’s setting. While rumors have hinted that the title may once again be set in Vice City, nothing definitive has been revealed.

Of course, there are many possible locations and the betting website Bovada is taking advantage of the situation. Fans of the GTA series can now bet on 12 different real-world locations, each with different odds. The website states that these fees are subject to change. Cities that can be bet on include:

Los Angeles +150

Miami +150

New York +150

London +500

Rio De Janeiro +500

Boston +1000

Detroit +1000

Las Vegas +1000

Seattle +1000

Paris +2500

Tokyo +2500

Beijing +5000

The rumors actually have suggested that GTA 6 will take players to more cities. Of course, it may be some time before the game’s location is revealed, and Rockstar hasn’t given any details on a launch window, with rumors indicating that the game will debut in 2024 or 2025. We’ll definitely know the setting sooner. of the release date, but Rockstar probably won’t show anything for a long time yet.

Meanwhile, the next-gen update of GTA 5 launched on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S this month, and GTA Online continues to enjoy great success.

Source: Comicbook.