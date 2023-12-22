The singer Deyvis Orosco and the businesswoman Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid will get married this Thursday, December 21. For this reason, the popular couple of the national entertainment He already has everything ready for what this special celebration will be and what will come after. On social networks, both shared part of the preparations for her wedding, but Jessica Newton's daughter revealed in an interview some details of her romantic honeymoon.

YOU CAN SEE: Where will Deyvis and Cassandra get married and what is the dress code that guests will have to abide by?

Where will the wedding of Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez take place?

The long-awaited wedding of Deyvis and Cassandra will be this December 21 and will take place at the Park Room, at the Miraflores Park hotel. The reason? Jessica Newton She explained that she usually holds events at this venue and it has “a special meaning” for her and her family. To this part of the capital, her close family and friends will arrive to see the couple seal their love in a civil manner.

YOU CAN SEE: Cassandra and Deyvis' religious wedding won't be in Peru? Jessica Newton surprises with revelation

Where will Deyvis and Cassandra's honeymoon be?

Part of what will be the ceremony in which the leader of Grupo Néctar and the daughter of the organizer of Miss Peru will be united in marriage is already known. But the couple's followers would also like to know where they will both spend the expected Honeymoon after the celebration of their wedding. own Cassandra Sanchez gave some light.

“Do you know where the honeymoon is going to be after the wedding?” a journalist asked him. To which she responded: “It's a detail that we're going to keep to ourselves. It's a paradisiacal place that Deyvis and I have wanted to visit, so you'll see it on Instagram.”he told the 'America spectacles' cameras.

#Deyvis #Orosco #Cassandra #Sánchez39s #romantic #honeymoon #wedding