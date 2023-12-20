The wedding bells ring.Deyvis OroscoandCassandra Sánchez De LamadridThey are already in the discounts for their long-awaited marriage. The couple has shared videos about the preparations with their followers, such as the wedding dress fitting, the groom's suit, the choice of the cake, and even the influencer's bachelorette party. However, there is one detail about the guests' dress code that has caught the attention of more than one: what is it about? Find out in the following note.

Where will Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez get married?

Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez De Lamadrid will get married next Thursday, December 21 at the Salón Park, at the Miraflores Park hotel. At this venue, Jessica Newton usually holds her events and admitted that it has “a special meaning” for her and her family.

Precisely for this reason, Magaly Medina I hint that the wedding will take place with 'exchange' due to the commercial agreements that the 'Mother of Misses' would have with this exclusive establishment, where Cassandra's bachelorette party was also held.

What is the dress code for the wedding of Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez?

According to the marriage report released by Trome, Guests at Deyvis and Cassandra's wedding must follow strict instructions regarding the 'dress code' in order to attend the event: women in long blue dresses, and men in black suits; both formal.

