After Alejandro “Alito” Moreno was re-elected as national leader of the PRI, senators from that party elected Manuel Añorve as parliamentary coordinator and rejected integrating Manlio Fabio Beltrones into the parliamentary group.

The current and elected legislators met at the party headquarters to define their agenda for the new legislature that will begin on September 1.

By majority vote, senators who will be part of the 67th Legislature, including “Alito”, decided not to admit Beltrones as part of their parliamentary group.

The decision is based on the “seriousness of the actions” of the elected senator, which, according to the party, have significantly undermined the party’s programmatic and organizational ideology.

“Senator Beltrones is free to join any parliamentary group, and in no case do his statements, declarations, votes or positions represent the PRI bench or the party,” the resolution stated.

According to the PRI, the Sonoran is currently facing various disciplinary procedures for expulsion.

Recently, Beltrones criticized the PRI’s statutory reform that allowed the reelection of “Alito,” warning that the modification would cause “major damage” to the party, in addition to calling it an “irresponsible decision.”

After calling the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, an aspiring tyrant and dictator, Senator-elect Manlio Fabio Beltrones stated that his exclusion from the parliamentary group in the next Legislature is illegal and contrary to all logic.

Beltrones warned that his political-electoral rights cannot be violated by the whim of someone who is uncomfortable with his opinions, and he announced that he will assert them when the time comes.

“Today an illegal decision was made known, contrary to all reason and logic: the leadership of ‘Alito’, I emphasize, the PRI of ‘Alito’, decided unilaterally and arbitrarily to exclude me from the parliamentary group of the PRI in the Senate; yes, from that parliamentary group of ‘Alito’, not from the group that should serve the interests of a party and not of a few determined to remain in the leadership at all costs,” he said.

He warned that the entrenchment of political groups harms the militancy and damages the party itself.

The former Governor of Sonora stated that the repression against him and any other PRI member is illegal.

“Now it turns out that not agreeing with ‘Alito’ is, according to them, an attack on the unity of the party. The PRI of ‘Alito’, while it should be formal, looks deceitful and petty with its own people and small in the eyes of society,” said the man from Sonora.

He asked the INE and the Electoral Court to decide whether Alito’s reelection is legitimate or not and announced that he will assert his political-electoral rights.

#Beltrones