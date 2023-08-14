One of the most visited places during the year is Machu Picchu, a set of ruins from the Inca empire located in the eastern mountain range of southern Peru.

There have been many studies that have been done regarding this place, among which is that the real name of this site was ‘Lladaqata‘ which is a compound word from the Quechua language: ‘llaqta’ which means town and ‘pata’ which means a flat space, of any size, located at any level of a hill, according to the Spanish historian Mari Carmen Martín Rubio.

A recent study, which was published by ‘Science Advance’ reveals that DNA was analyzed to discover the true origin of the inhabitants of this enigmatic place.

According to ‘National Geographic’ what these researchers discovered was that these Incas they came from different places that were very far apart and that the community was made up of a great diversity of inhabitants.

The studies were carried out on the DNA of possible settlers of lower status of this civilization.

This evidence was obtained by Professor Jason Nesbitt of the Tulane University School of Liberal Arts and his group of researchers, who analyzed various genetic tests on people who were buried on the hill of Machu Picchu.

The DNA of 34 people buried at the site was compared with that of others from various regions of the Inca empire and an attempt was made to establish a relationship between them.

This reflected that the majority came from different parts of the empire and that others came from very distant places such as the Amazon, as well as it was also possible to realize that there was not much relationship between them, so it is thought that they were taken individually and not in families or communities.

Nesbitt assured that These findings reveal information that had not been revealed before, since it deals with data from people of lower status of the civilization that lived in the Inca Empire and does not focus on royalty or the elites of the place.

In the same way, these studies support previous investigations that were based on the archaeological findings found in various burials.

“Genetics don’t translate into ethnicity or anything like that, but it does show that they have different origins within different parts of the Inca Empire. The study reinforces many other types of research that have been conducted at Machu Picchu. and other Inca sites”, assured the professor.

Tour of Machu Picchu: World Heritage Archaeological Complex

