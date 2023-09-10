There were no forecasts of an earthquake of such magnitude. However, on Friday, Morocco experienced the most powerful earthquake in recent times, which has left 2,300 dead and more than 2,000 injured, of which more than half have serious injuries.

In the midst of the tragedy there was a great absentee: Mohamed VI, the king of Morocco and who has been described as having an “eternal vacation”, since he is constantly outside his country.

It was on Saturday afternoon when the monarch arrived in his country, as he had been vacationing in Paris since September 1, in an 80 million euro palace near the Eiffel Tower.

Mohamed VI, King of Morocco

Upon arriving in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, he chaired an emergency meeting with his entire cabinet and declared three days of mourning for the nation.

According to some media outlets, Mohamed VI has been outside his country for at least 10 months, adding up all the departures between last year and this year. Most of the time he has spent his time between France and Gabon.

🇲🇦 | EARTHQUAKE IN MOROCCO: Rescue efforts are being a great challenge in isolated towns since they have been cut off, the roads were completely obstructed by rockfalls. In Imlil, a rural town located in the province of Al Haouz,… pic.twitter.com/CJHyLv1BlD – World Alert (@ AlertaMundial2) September 10, 2023

Videos from locals and journalists show how difficult the rescue efforts have been due to the lack of supplies, especially in the most remote villages where people keep the dead wrapped in sheets and others are carried on donkeys.​

While Morocco boasts of buying the most advanced planes and helicopters… this is the situation of its people, truly creepy and regrettable, with an absent king who enjoys his luxurious palace valued at €85 million in the center of Paris. pic.twitter.com/tsOsG6MJDw — Taleb Alisalem (@TalebSahara) September 10, 2023

Rescuers accelerate search

Rescuers are accelerating the search for possible survivors trapped under the rubble of towns devastated in Morocco by a violent earthquake, which has already left more than 2,000 dead.

The earthquake that occurred on Friday night, with a magnitude of 6.8 according to the US geological services and 7 according to the Moroccan center for scientific and technical research, It was the most powerful since there are modern records in this North African kingdom.



Rescue teams began work

The earthquake left at least 2,012 dead and 2,059 injured, of which 1,404 are in very serious condition, the Ministry of the Interior reported on Saturday night. “Public authorities are still mobilized to accelerate rescue operations and evacuation of the injured,” he added.

The province of Al Haouz, the epicenter of the earthquake, was the hardest hit and recorded 1,293 deaths, followed by Taroudant with 452 fatalities. In these two areas located southwest of the tourist city of Marrakech, the earthquake destroyed entire villages. On Sunday, many residents went to hospitals in this city to donate blood for the victims.

ANA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN International Editorial

With information from Efe