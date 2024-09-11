Home policy

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Donald Trump came to the TV debate with Kamala Harris without his wife Melania. She made a cryptic video on X.

Philadelphia/Mar-a-Lago – In the TV duel on Tuesday evening (September 10, local time), former President Donald Trump on the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Trump arrived with parts of his MAGA team (Make America Great Again). Once again his wife was not there Melania TrumpShortly before the presidential debate, she posted an unusual video on social media.

Trump’s wife Melania stays away from TV debate – and posts cryptic video on X

Again Independent reported, included right-wing conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, Trump’s son Eric Trumphis daughter-in-law and RNC co-chair (Republican National Committee) Lara Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba traveled with him to Philadelphia. Despite this support, the Republican presidential candidate was unable to win the duel. Melania Trump was not present, as she was at the TV duel with Joe Biden. It is striking that she was not present at several important events.

Donald Trump traveled to the TV debate with Kamala Harris without his wife Melania Trump. © Photomontage Chris Szagola/Ron Adar/dpa

The few exceptions include a fundraiser in Florida in April and her son Baron’s high school graduation in May. She was also present at the Republican Party convention in Milwaukee in July, but also skipped the traditional speech. A former Trump adviser even said that Melania “hates” her husband and has had enough of the political stage.

Melania Trump posts cryptic video on X: “We have to find out the truth”

However, it was not quiet around Melania Trump on Tuesday. A few hours before the TV debate, she posted a cryptic video on X in which she spoke about the attack on Donald Trump. “Now the silence about this feels heavy. I can’t help but wonder why the police didn’t arrest the shooter before the speech? There is definitely more to this story. And we need to find out the truth,” she said.

Trump’s wife Melania posts cryptic video on X – and promotes her memoirs

A few days ago, Melania Trump published a promotional video on X about her memoirs entitled “Melania.” The book is to be published before the US election will be released on November 5. In Tuesday’s video, it was shown at the end of her brief speech about the attack on Donald Trump.

Lara Trump explained News NationMelania “set this all up on her own.” No one was informed about the video beforehand. “Nobody seems to know who was to blame, and that’s very scary. … I don’t know why she made this public. But I think as a wife she is very concerned about her husband,” said Lara Trump. What Melania Trump is trying to imply in her video remains unclear. (vk)