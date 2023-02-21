Aren’t you Peruvian by birth? The journalist Juliana Oxenford has recounted on several occasions that she was not born in Peru. What is the city where she was born? we tell you.

Love Peru like no one else! the communicator Juliana Oxenford She is a television presenter who has been characterized by saying her opinion regardless of what her guests or anyone else think. For quite some time, the journalist was focused on presenting news, but since January 13, 2020, she has been in charge of “Al Juliana style”, which is a program that comments on current news, which mostly have to do with politics .

The most controversial thing in her life was the death of her boyfriend Álvaro Ugaz, whom she was about to marry. The loss of her partner and her future partner caused the radio announcer to remain silent for a long time to heal her pain. Since then, the versatile image of ATV has kept almost everything private and only shares what he wants, through his social networks.

What is the trajectory of Juliana Oxenford?

Journalist María Juliana Oxenford Tuja is a communicator who is about to turn 45. Her parents are Argentine by birth, but far from being influenced by that culture, what she did learn from her mother was her vocation as a journalist. Her higher education was done in communication Sciences at the San Martín de Porres University (USMP) and at just 18 years old she already began her work as a sports reporter for the ATV channel.

Of all his work in different television channels, one of the ones that attracted the most attention was when he began to investigate for space “In the lion’s den” for the television presenter César Hildebrandt. From her personal life it is known that in 2013 she became her mother, the product of her relationship with the publicist Milovan Radovic. Since then she has been her partner, but they only got married on December 1, 2018. In 2020, the married couple had their second heir.

Who are Juliana Oxenford’s parents?

It is not a secret to anyone that Juliana Oxenford’s parents are not so unknown to the Lima show business. In particular, her father Marcelo Oxenford, who was dedicated to acting. The same one who walked away from his mother Liliana Tuja and he returned to make his life next to his partner Yvonne Frayssinet. It is not known for sure, but apparently since his new romance the artist moved away from the children with his first family.

For her part, the mother of the television host was a journalist and that influenced her life. However, it was not the only thing that she served as an example, since the figure of ATV she has always made clear the great example set by the woman who brought her into the world. As we said lines above, the parents of the radio announcer are Argentine and that is why the uninhibited communicator has a lot of influence from that country.

Where was Juliana Oxenford born and how did she come to Peru?

As well as the parents of Juliana Oxenford, Liliana Tuja and Marcelo Oxenford, are from Argentina, the figure of ATV it also came to the world in the country of grills. Exactly, he was born in the city of Buenos Aires, where he lived his first three years of life with her siblings Lorena, Patricia and Juan Manuel Oxenford Tuja.

The reason why his entire family came to our country was because his father was an actor and found work in our capital. What they did not tell was that shortly after he separated from his mother and began a new relationship with the artist Yvonne Frayssinet.