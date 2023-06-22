I thought I saw a cute… duckling? Mexico City never stops surprising its inhabitants, because on this occasion a duck that escaped from Lake Chapultepec was seen just at the moment it was trying to go down the stairs of the Metro to enter.

The bird that lived in the Chapultepec Lake, where there are hundreds of other copies of its type, he went for a walk through the streets of the capital and walked calmly until he reached the bottom of the stairs of the Collective Transportation System, where he was rescued.

According to reports, passers-by who passed by the place notified the authorities of the mayor Miguel Hidalgo where the lake is located and where the Chapultepec Metro station is also located where the little animal was ready to enter the facilities.

Upon notification, staff Civil protection of said mayor’s office went to the area where the white duckling was located to put it in shelter and relocate it.

Upon arrival, they caught the specimen and after its review, the animal will be returned to one of the lakes found in Chapultepec.

Given this curious event, the comments on social networks did not wait and the funniest were the following:

I went to Panti and from there to Texcoco

The duck: which one goes to Cuak-témoc?

Nooo and yes, will you know the address and how to transfer?

I was on my way to Candelaria

He was going to the desert of the lions and he was singing duck by duckling I will arrive and cuak that they manage for not bringing papers.