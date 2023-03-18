Francisca Aronsson, 16 years old, has been the subject of some controversies, the most recent occurred during the avant-premiere of the dramatic film “Queens without a crown”, a film in which she acts together with Alexandra Graña, Claudio Calmet and the first Mexican actress Daniela Romo. The teen star was ignored by her peers as she delivered her thank you speech. Similarly, the protagonist of “Margarita” provoked criticism on social networks for imitating the Spanish accent. In this regard, she said in “Love and Fire” by Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre that she felt ashamed of her Peruvian accent because she was from “pituca.”

Where was Francesca Aronsson born?

Francisca Anette Aronsson Large He was born on June 12, 2006, in Gothenburg, a city located on the west coast of Sweden. “My mom is Peruvian and my dad is Swedish”, she said, and specified that she has dual nationality, because she became a Peruvian national.

Their parents are Mirtha Grande and Christian Aronsson, both work in health projects for people in situations of poverty. Her mother, an obstetrician specializing in Public Health and Gender, assumed the role of career manager for her daughter. The actress of “Shark Ceviche” he also has a younger brother.

Francisca Aronsson with her parents and brother. Photo: Christian Aronsson/Facebook

It should be noted that Francisca Aronsson is not the only artist in her family. On her paternal side, her uncle is the Swedish actor Erik Bolin, who participated in the last two installments of the Johan Falk action movie saga: “Slutet” and “Blodsdiamanter”. She is also the niece of the American actress Christian Serratos, star of the Netflix biographical series about Selena Quintanilla, ‘The Queen of Tex-Mex’; and wife of the Danish musician David Boyd, alternative rock band vocalist New Politics.

Francisca Aronsson is the niece of Swedish actor Erik Bolín, as well as Christian Serratos and David Boyd. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

In which countries has Francisca Aronsson lived?

The actress Francisca Aronsson has lived in five different countries: Sweden, Spain, Argentina, Bolivia and Peru, according to what her mother Mirtha Grande told Cosas. “Before we moved a lot for work reasons, but we decided to stop doing it so that the children could put down roots and learn more about Peruvian culture,” he explained.

“Because of my parents’ work, I am lucky to know different cultures and also different accents,” explained Francisca Aronsson, who is in the Spanish city of Malaga, presenting the third season of the series. “HIT” (TVE), dramatic fiction starring Daniel Grao and Luisa Vides.

Regarding her accent, Francisca Aronsson commented in an interview with La República: “Here in Spain it’s like ‘Fran, you don’t have a Spanish accent. You have a Latin American accent, but not Peruvian, but an accent like a combination’ (…) I also try not to stick to a Peruvian accent, I prefer to have a neutral accent., in case I get a production in another country, I am accessible to be able to explore and get the accent that I need. If they ask me to be Spanish in Spain, well, I’m going to do a Spanish accent, if they ask me to be Mexican, I’m going to make them Mexican because that’s what I’m for, that’s what we’re actors for.”