Recognized as the “standard bearer of the humble” for the social work she did during her political foray, Eva Perón had a leading role in the first justicialist government, with which he left a great contribution to women’s rights in Argentina and an indelible account of her legacy in the city where she was born.

Eva María Duarte was the wife, companion and support of Juan Domingo Perón in the time he shared with the leader of the National Justicialist Movement, that elapsed from the beginning of the administration in the Nation, in 1946, until his early death, which occurred on July 26, 1952, when he was just 33 years old.

Perón and Eva were married on October 22, 1945, five days after the massive demonstration that forced the release of the popular referent on the day that commemorated as Loyalty Day. And it was a mainstay in the electoral campaign that, in 1946, gave rise to the first Peronist government.

Evita and Juan Domingo Perón, when they were in power.

He died when he was on his way to be vice president of the Nation, since she was integrating the formula with her husband for the 1952 elections, but when his health was already severely affected by cancer he declined from the application in an October 1951 speech before a crowd in the Plaza de Mayo and who was recognized as Evita’s historical resignation.

Where was Eva Perón born?

María Eva Duarte was born on May 7, 1919 in the town of Los Toldos, a small town near the city of Junín, in the northwest of the province of Buenos Aires. She was the fifth extramarital daughter of Juan Duarte.

His father, who belonged to a wealthy family from a neighboring town, had moved to Los Toldos to manage a room where Juan Ibarguren, Evita’s mother, worked as an employee. The man was married and had children with another woman, so the girl was registered with her mother’s last name on her birth certificate.

Perón and Evita at Luna Park. They met at a fundraiser for the earthquake in San Juan.

The document was altered shortly before he married Perón in 1945. In the new game the date of birth was modified and also the place, which was changed by the neighboring town of Junín, which for years generated confusion about its true origin.

The only credible documentary evidence of the birth of Eva Peron in Los Toldos is the baptism certificate in Del Pila parishr that is kept in a museum built in the small Buenos Aires town.

Eva had come to the city of Buenos Aires very young to forge her acting career until its course changed drastically. He met then-Colonel Perón in 1944, when he was Secretary of Labor and Welfare in the presidency of the military Edelmiro Farrell.

An image of Eva Perón in the museum that was opened in the town of Los Toldos.

Eva Perón’s contribution to women’s rights

In Argentine history there is unanimous recognition of the fact that Eva Peron performed a decisive task for equal political and civil rights between men and women, with a series of conquests that remained perennial in society.

The female vote

February 27, 1946, three days after the elections, Evita -26 years old- gave her first political speech in an event organized to thank the women for their support of Perón’s candidacy. Y demanded equal rights for men and women and in particular female suffrage.

.“Argentine women have passed the period of civil tutorials. The woman must affirm her action, the woman must vote. The woman, the moral spring of her home, must occupy her place in the complex social machinery of the town, ”he stated.

Eva Perón in the 1951 elections. She voted at the Avellaneda Polyclinic, where she was hospitalized.

The bill was presented immediately after the new constitutional government was assumed, on May 1, 1946. It was sanctioned as Law 13,010 in the Chamber of Deputies on September 9, 1947, and established equal political rights between men and women and universal suffrage in Argentina.

“Women of my country, I receive at this moment from the hands of the Government of the Nation, the law that enshrines our civic rights, and I receive it before you with the certainty that I do it in the name and representation of all Argentine women, joyfully feeling that my hands are shaking at the contact of the laurel that proclaims victory, “he said in the speech.

Legal equality in marriage and parental authority

Progress in equalizing the political rights of men and women was complemented with the legal equality of the spouses and shared parental authority guaranteed by article 37 (II.1) of the 1949 Constitution, which was never regulated. The text was written by Eva Perón.

Postcard of the Los Toldos railway station, where Eva Perón was born. (AP)

The military coup of 1955 repealed the Constitution, and with it the guarantee of legal equality between men and women in marriage and against parental authority, with which the priority of men over women reappeared.

The constitutional reform of 1957 did not reincorporate this constitutional guarantee either., and Argentine women remained legally discriminated against until The law of shared parental authority was enacted in 1985, during the government of Raúl Alfonsín.

Opening up politics to women

Created in 1949, the Peronist Feminine Party allowed the massive incorporation of women into politics. The conduction resided in Eva Peron, and to her all the militants responded directly or indirectly.

Eva elected 24 delegates, each in charge of a province, The main objective was to register the women, give them the civic book and train them to vote for the first time.

October 1951 image: Evita’s historic hug to Perón on Loyalty Day. Photo: P. Fusco.

In the 1951 elections, female deputies and senators were elected for the first time. As of the opening of legislative sessions in 1952, the National Congress and the different provincial legislatures had the presence of more than 100 women legislators.