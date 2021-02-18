There are signs of an interesting development in international travel: Anyone who has already been vaccinated against the coronavirus or has verifiably survived an infection can cross the border again without any requirements such as mandatory testing or quarantine. While a vaccination certificate for travelers is still being discussed in the European Union (EU), a few countries and travel destinations have already created facts. An overview:

Madeira

On the popular holiday island in the Atlantic, travelers who are already fully vaccinated are not required to submit a negative PCR test. According to the tourist office, the vaccination certificate must be in English and contain important information such as name, date of birth, type of vaccine and date of vaccination.

The test is also not required for people who have already had a corona infection in the past 90 days and who can prove this with a doctor’s certificate. All other visitors to the island must still present a negative PCR test.

Estonia

Anyone who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus within the past six months or who has demonstrably recovered from Covid-19 can re-enter without restrictions, such as a mandatory test. This is what the current entry regulations provide. In both cases, medical evidence must be presented, which can be found in the travel and safety information of the Foreign Office (AA) for Estonia.

Poland

In the neighboring country, there is no ten-day quarantine and corona test obligation for people who have been proven to have been vaccinated against the virus. In order to avoid the quarantine otherwise, all other tourists need a negative PCR test, which must not be older than 48 hours, according to the Foreign Office.

Romania

In this country, too, the obligation to test has been lifted for travelers who can be shown to have been vaccinated or have recovered from Corona in the past 90 days. According to the AA, the second vaccination dose must have been administered at least 10 days before entering Romania. If the infection has survived, at least 14 days must have passed from the test result to entry.

Georgia

The Caucasus country allows unrestricted entry by air for people who are fully vaccinated against the virus and have proof of it. A vaccine that requires two injections requires both doses. All others require a PCR test, which must not be older than 72 hours. According to the AA, another test is necessary after entry.

Cable car over Tbilisi. Photo: Annette Meinke-Carstanjen / dpa-tmn

Israel

The Mediterranean country is making good progress with vaccination – and grants vaccinated persons greater freedom. This also applies to foreigners who want to come to the country. According to information from the AA, there are exceptions to the test and quarantine requirement for travelers who can prove that they have already been vaccinated or have already been sick with Covid-19.

Seychelles

In the island state in the Indian Ocean, at least there is no quarantine requirement for travelers who can prove a complete vaccination. The vaccination must be two weeks ago, according to the travel advice of the AA. However: A negative PCR test not older than 72 hours must still be submitted.

Other countries are calling for more freedom for vaccinated people

Greece For the time being, you can only travel with a negative PCR test result. But in summer they want to enable entry with a test or vaccination. The country, which is heavily dependent on tourism, is very committed to the EU vaccination certificate: “The people who have been vaccinated must be allowed to travel freely,” said the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis weeks ago.

Spain, Portugal and Malta have signaled approval. Also in Australia for example, a mandatory vaccination for travelers could come.

What about flying and cruising?

The Australian airline Qantas announced in November that it would only take vaccinated people on certain routes. Other airlines were then irritated. The aviation association BDL promptly made it clear that it did not believe in it.

Among the cruise lines, there is so far almost no provider who plans to have a vaccination, as an overview of the portal Cruisetricks.de shows. These include the shipping companies most relevant for German holidaymakers Aida Cruises, TUI Cruises, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, MSC Cruises and Costa. Ultimately, however, the ports called have a say in this. (dpa)